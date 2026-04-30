Delhi Court Grants Bail To I-PAC Co-Founder Vinesh Chandel In Money Laundering Case
I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel gets bail in PMLA case as ED does not oppose plea; court imposes conditions and notes his cooperation.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST|
Updated : April 30, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted regular bail to Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) co-founder and director Vinesh Kumar Chandel in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.
Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal of Patiala House Court passed the order after noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose the bail plea despite being given an opportunity to do so.
Chandel's counsel argued that the ED had sufficient time to contest the bail application but chose not to do so. The court observed that in such a situation, the stringent twin conditions under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) would not apply, and allowed the plea.
The court also recorded the investigating officer's statement that Chandel had cooperated with the probe. He has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 2 lakh along with a surety of the same amount. Conditions include not leaving the country without prior court permission, not tampering with evidence, and cooperating with the investigation.
Chandel was arrested by the ED on April 13 after questioning and was produced before the court the same night. Earlier, the court had allowed the ED to keep him in custody for 10 days, observing that there were grounds to believe he was involved in activities related to the generation and diversion of alleged proceeds of crime worth several crores.
On April 23, he was sent to judicial custody. His interim bail plea filed on medical grounds, citing his mother's health condition, was earlier rejected by the court, which said such relief in PMLA cases cannot be granted routinely without exceptional circumstances.
Case Background
According to the ED, Chandel holds around 33 per cent stake in Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd, which is under investigation in the money laundering case. The probe stems from a First Information Report (FIR) registered earlier by the Delhi Police.
The case is linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in West Bengal. The investigation gained momentum after ED searches at the Kolkata residence of I-PAC director Prateek Jain. I-PAC is known for handling political campaign strategies, including for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The ED has alleged that during one such raid, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the I-PAC office and attempted to obstruct the search operation, allegedly taking away some documents and digital evidence. Banerjee, however, has denied these allegations.
What The Agency Alleges
The ED claims that Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd and its directors were involved in laundering proceeds of crime through structured financial transactions, including alleged use of unaccounted cash, bogus invoices and hawala channels.
The agency has further alleged that funds were split between formal banking channels and cash components, including funds linked to political activities, and that around Rs 13.5 crore was recorded in the company's books as unsecured loans without a clear commercial justification.
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