ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Bail To I-PAC Co-Founder Vinesh Chandel In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted regular bail to Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) co-founder and director Vinesh Kumar Chandel in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal of Patiala House Court passed the order after noting that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not oppose the bail plea despite being given an opportunity to do so.

Chandel's counsel argued that the ED had sufficient time to contest the bail application but chose not to do so. The court observed that in such a situation, the stringent twin conditions under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) would not apply, and allowed the plea.

The court also recorded the investigating officer's statement that Chandel had cooperated with the probe. He has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 2 lakh along with a surety of the same amount. Conditions include not leaving the country without prior court permission, not tampering with evidence, and cooperating with the investigation.

Chandel was arrested by the ED on April 13 after questioning and was produced before the court the same night. Earlier, the court had allowed the ED to keep him in custody for 10 days, observing that there were grounds to believe he was involved in activities related to the generation and diversion of alleged proceeds of crime worth several crores.

On April 23, he was sent to judicial custody. His interim bail plea filed on medical grounds, citing his mother's health condition, was earlier rejected by the court, which said such relief in PMLA cases cannot be granted routinely without exceptional circumstances.

Case Background