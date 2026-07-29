Delhi Court Grants Bail To 2 Law Students Accused Of Disrespecting Judge During SC Hearing
Judicial Magistrate Ravi in his order said that it is necessary to state clearly that such conduct is ‘not condoned and is unequivocally deprecated’.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted bail to two law students who recently "behaved insolently" with a judge.
The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ravi ordered the release of both accused upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each. The court directed them to cooperate with the investigation and appear for every hearing during the trial.
Furthermore, the court instructed them not to tamper with evidence or attempt to influence witnesses. The court underlined that an institution of the stature and permanence of the Supreme Court is not diminished by the intemperate conduct of a single agitated, unrepresented litigant, and so subordinate courts should be guided by the same institutional restraint.
At the same time, Judicial Magistrate Ravi in his order stated that it is necessary to state clearly that such conduct is "not condoned and is unequivocally deprecated".
The court was hearing the bail pleas of Prabal Pratap Singh (24), a third-year law student of Lucknow University from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah who was appearing as the petitioner-in-person, and Chander Bhan (23), a second-year law student from Raebareli district.
According to the Delhi Police, the Supreme Court security staff had lodged a complaint against both at the Tilak Marg police station. The complaint detailed an incident that occurred on July 10 before a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe.
When the hearing for the relevant matter began in the Supreme Court on July 10, the court asked the petitioner if he intended to argue the case himself. In response, Prabal stated in English, "Your Honour, I order you to issue an order to register an FIR against the ACP of Lucknow."
Expressing astonishment, Justice Viswanathan asked, "Are you ordering me?" Prabal replied, "That is all from my side; everything is on record."
Subsequently, behaving insolently towards the judge, he flung the case file into the air towards the Bench. The security staff then apprehended Prabal and removed him from the courtroom.
In the order dated July 27, made available on Wednesday, the court noted that the allegations disclosed conduct impacting the dignity and decorum of the highest constitutional court.
The magistrate said it is expected that the accused will, in future, conduct themselves before any other court with the restraint and decorum that the administration of justice necessarily demands.
Also Read: