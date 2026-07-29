ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Grants Bail To 2 Law Students Accused Of Disrespecting Judge During SC Hearing

The Patiala House Court ordered the release of both accused against a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted bail to two law students who recently "behaved insolently" with a judge.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ravi ordered the release of both accused upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each. The court directed them to cooperate with the investigation and appear for every hearing during the trial.

Furthermore, the court instructed them not to tamper with evidence or attempt to influence witnesses. The court underlined that an institution of the stature and permanence of the Supreme Court is not diminished by the intemperate conduct of a single agitated, unrepresented litigant, and so subordinate courts should be guided by the same institutional restraint.

At the same time, Judicial Magistrate Ravi in his order stated that it is necessary to state clearly that such conduct is "not condoned and is unequivocally deprecated".

The court was hearing the bail pleas of Prabal Pratap Singh (24), a third-year law student of Lucknow University from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah who was appearing as the petitioner-in-person, and Chander Bhan (23), a second-year law student from Raebareli district.

According to the Delhi Police, the Supreme Court security staff had lodged a complaint against both at the Tilak Marg police station. The complaint detailed an incident that occurred on July 10 before a bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe.