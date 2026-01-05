ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Red Fort Blast Accused Yasir Dar Till January 16

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has sent Jammu and Kashmir resident Yasir Ahmed Dar, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, to judicial custody until January 16. Dar was produced by the NIA in the Principal District and Sessions Judge's court upon the expiry of his remand.

Dar was arrested by the NIA on December 18 on charges of being a close associate of Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber who was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10. According to the NIA, Dar played an active role in the conspiracy behind the blast in which 15 people were killed and many others injured. Dar, as per the NIA, was in close contact with the other accused persons in the case, including Umar-un-Nabi and Irfan Ahmad Wagay.

A total of nine accused have been arrested in the case so far. All the accused are currently in NIA custody.