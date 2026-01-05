Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Red Fort Blast Accused Yasir Dar Till January 16
Dar, who was arrested by the NIA on December 18 was produced in the Patiala House Court upon the expiry of his custody.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has sent Jammu and Kashmir resident Yasir Ahmed Dar, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, to judicial custody until January 16. Dar was produced by the NIA in the Principal District and Sessions Judge's court upon the expiry of his remand.
Dar was arrested by the NIA on December 18 on charges of being a close associate of Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber who was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10. According to the NIA, Dar played an active role in the conspiracy behind the blast in which 15 people were killed and many others injured. Dar, as per the NIA, was in close contact with the other accused persons in the case, including Umar-un-Nabi and Irfan Ahmad Wagay.
A total of nine accused have been arrested in the case so far. All the accused are currently in NIA custody.
Earlier, on November 18, the Patiala House Court had sent Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an accused in the Red Fort blast case and an associate of the suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi, to NIA custody. The NIA had arrested Danish from Srinagar. According to the NIA, Danish made technical modifications to drones and attempted to prepare rockets before the car bomb explosion.
According to the NIA, Danish played a key role in carrying out the entire conspiracy along with Umar un Nabi. According to the NIA, Umar brainwashed Danish, a political science graduate, to become a suicide bomber. He agreed to meet the doctor module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024, from where he was taken to Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.
The NIA, through forensic investigation, had identified the deceased driver carrying the IED in the vehicle as Umar un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and an assistant professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad.
