Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Red Fort Blast Accused By Seven Days
The Patiala House court extended the remand of Jasir Bilal Wani whose 10-day NIA custody was to end today.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday extended the NIA custody of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an alleged associate of Dr. Umar Nabi, the suspected suicide bomber in the November 10 car blast near Red Fort in Delhi. Jasir was produced in court after his NIA custody expired today. The court remanded him to NIA custody for another seven days.
The NIA team arrested Jasir, a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Kulgam, from Srinagar on November 17. Earlier that day, his father Bilal Ahmad Wani, who had self-immolated after his son's detention in the Delhi blast case, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.
According to the NIA, Jasir made technical modifications to the drone and attempted to assemble the rocket before the car bombing. According to the NIA, Jasir, along with Umar Nabi, played a key role in carrying out the entire conspiracy.
According to the NIA, Jasir, a graduate in political science, was brainwashed by Umar into becoming a suicide bomber. Jasir, as per the NIA, agreed to meet the doctor module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024, from where he was taken to stay at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Jasir was previously detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and, during interrogation, revealed that other members of the module wanted to recruit him as an over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, while Umar had been brainwashing him for several months to become a suicide bomber.
According to the NIA, Umar's attempt failed in April this year when Jasir refused, citing his poor financial situation and the Islamic view that suicide was wrong. Previously, the court had remanded Aamir Rashid Ali, the accused arrested in this case, to NIA custody for ten days. Aamir Rashid Ali was arrested by the NIA on November 16.
It should be noted that Aamir was the first arrest by the NIA in the Red Fort blast case. Aamir Rashid Ali is accused of helping the main accused, Umar, acquire the car. It is worth noting that an i10 car exploded near the Red Fort on November 10th. This car was in Aamir Rashid Ali's name. The blast killed 15 people and injured 32. The NIA has arrested a total of seven accused in the case so far.
