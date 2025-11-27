ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Red Fort Blast Accused By Seven Days

Patiala House Court Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday extended the NIA custody of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an alleged associate of Dr. Umar Nabi, the suspected suicide bomber in the November 10 car blast near Red Fort in Delhi. Jasir was produced in court after his NIA custody expired today. The court remanded him to NIA custody for another seven days. The NIA team arrested Jasir, a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Kulgam, from Srinagar on November 17. Earlier that day, his father Bilal Ahmad Wani, who had self-immolated after his son's detention in the Delhi blast case, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Srinagar. According to the NIA, Jasir made technical modifications to the drone and attempted to assemble the rocket before the car bombing. According to the NIA, Jasir, along with Umar Nabi, played a key role in carrying out the entire conspiracy.