Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Four Accused In Delhi Blast Case By 10 Days

The court extended the NIA custody of Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr. Adil Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Dr. Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow, and Mufti Irfan Wagay of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir as their custody was to expire today. The court had earlier remanded the accused to NIA custody on November 20.

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the NIA custody of four accused in the Red Fort blast case by 10 more days.

Previously, on November 27, the court extended the NIA custody of another accused Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who the NIA accused of aiding the Delhi suicide bomber Dr Umar, for seven days. According to the NIA, Jasir made technical modifications to the drone and attempted to prepare the rocket before the car bomb detonation. According to the NIA, Jasir, along with Umar, played a key role in executing the entire conspiracy.

The NIA further said that Jasir, a political science graduate, was brainwashed by Umar to become a suicide bomber. He agreed to meet the doctor module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024, from where he was taken to live at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, the NIA said. Jasir was previously detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and, during interrogation, revealed that other members of the module wanted him to become an over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, while Umar had been brainwashing him for several months to become a suicide bomber.

An accused in the Delhi blast case (face covered) being produced in a Delhi court on Saturday, November 29, 2025 (PTI)

According to the NIA, Umar's attempt failed in April this year when Jasir refused, citing his poor financial situation and the Islamic view that suicide was wrong. The NIA has so far arrested seven accused in the car blast near Red Fort on November 10 which left 15 people dead and several others injured.