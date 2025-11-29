Delhi Court Extends Gangster Anmol Bishnoi's NIA Custody Till December 5
Anmol Bishnoi is facing multiple criminal cases, including conspiracy in the murder of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the NIA custody of deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi for seven more days. Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the extension till December 5 in the hearing conducted at the NIA headquarters amid high security.
Wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Siddique, firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was "removed" from the United States on November 18. He was detained in the US in November last year.
Earlier on November 19, Anmol, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was sent to 11 days of NIA custody. Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother Lawrence.
According to the NIA, Anmol is a key member of the BKI–Bishnoi gangster syndicate and played an active role in running its operations. His suspected Khalistani links, along with his involvement in the broader criminal network, remain key areas of investigation.
NIA’s counsel Rahul Tyagi had presented the case before the court. Meanwhile, the defence counsel had argued that the NIA already possessed all relevant evidence related to the accused and that no further custodial interrogation was necessary. They added that the case lacked direct evidence and stated that the accused was willing to cooperate with the investigation. Therefore, they requested that the application for extension be dismissed.
However, the court rejected the argument and extended Bishnoi’s custody.
Absconding since 2022, he is the 19th accused apprehended in connection with the terror syndicate allegedly led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The NIA stated that Anmol was chargesheeted in March 2023 after investigations revealed that between 2020 and 2023, he played a critical role in supporting designated terrorist Goldy Brar and his associates in carrying out acts of terror in India.
According to the NIA, Anmol operated from the US, where he coordinated with gang members, arranged logistics, provided shelter to shooters, and oversaw extortion rackets targeting influential individuals in India. The NIA added that it continues to examine the wider nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and arms traffickers, including their operational networks and sources of funding.
