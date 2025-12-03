Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Red Fort Blast Accused Jasir Bilal Wani
Jasir was produced in court as his current 7-day custody granted on November 27 was set to expire today.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, by seven days.
The alleged associate of bomber Dr Umar Nabi was today produced before the Special NIA court, as his earlier seven-day remand, granted by Principal Sessions and District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on November 27, expired today.
The NIA team arrested Jasir from Srinagar on November 17 for making technical modifications to the drone and attempting to assemble the rocket before the car bombing. According to the NIA, Danish, along with Dr Umar, played a key role in carrying out the entire conspiracy.
Delhi blast case | Special NIA court at Patiala House Court extends the custody of accused Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish for a further seven days. https://t.co/sqBsZVKFRz— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025
Danish, a graduate in political science, was brainwashed by Dr Umar into becoming a suicide bomber. He agreed to meet the doctor module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024, from where he was taken to stay at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.
Danish was previously detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and, during interrogation, revealed that other members of the module wanted to recruit him as an over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), while Dr Umar had been brainwashing him for several months to become a suicide bomber.
According to the NIA, Dr Umar's attempt failed in April this year when Danish refused, citing his poor financial situation and Islamic values that suicide is wrong. Previously, the court had remanded another accused, Aamir Rashid Ali, to NIA custody for ten days. Aamir was the first arrest by the NIA in the Red Fort blast case, made on November 16. He is accused of helping the main accused, Dr Umar, acquire the i20 car, which exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring 32.
Also Read