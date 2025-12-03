ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Red Fort Blast Accused Jasir Bilal Wani

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, by seven days.

The alleged associate of bomber Dr Umar Nabi was today produced before the Special NIA court, as his earlier seven-day remand, granted by Principal Sessions and District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on November 27, expired today.

The NIA team arrested Jasir from Srinagar on November 17 for making technical modifications to the drone and attempting to assemble the rocket before the car bombing. According to the NIA, Danish, along with Dr Umar, played a key role in carrying out the entire conspiracy.