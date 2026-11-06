Delhi Court Dismisses Complaint Seeking FIR Against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
The Delhi Police on October 15 had submitted a status-report saying there was no basis for lodging a case as there was no cognisable offence.
By PTI
Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks comparing Delhi government officials to Lord Hanuman. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar dismissed the complainant. A detailed order is awaited.
The Delhi Police on October 15 had submitted a status report saying there was no basis for lodging a case as there was no cognisable offence. "No cognisable offence is made out, and no basis for registration of an FIR is disclosed," the reply had said.
Earlier on October 3, the court had sought a status report from the station house officer (SHO) of Kashmere Gate police station, saying that according to the complainant, Gupta made the remarks on September 23, 2025, during an official government programme for the launch of DTC bus services from Delhi to Baraut in Uttar Pradesh at the Kashmere Gate ISBT.