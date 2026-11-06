ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Dismisses Complaint Seeking FIR Against Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

File photo of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a complaint seeking an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks comparing Delhi government officials to Lord Hanuman. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar dismissed the complainant. A detailed order is awaited.

The Delhi Police on October 15 had submitted a status report saying there was no basis for lodging a case as there was no cognisable offence. "No cognisable offence is made out, and no basis for registration of an FIR is disclosed," the reply had said.