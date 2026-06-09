ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Denies Interim Bail To Al-Falah Chairman In ED Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the interim bail plea of Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, accused in a Rs 493-crore money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying that he failed to show that his wife required his exclusive care during cancer treatment.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan was hearing the plea filed by Siddiqui seeking six weeks' interim bail to look after his wife, who is suffering from stage-4 metastatic ovarian cancer.

In an order, the court said, “Applicant has failed to show that the wife is terminally ill or is unable to take care of her daily routine and requires constant support of the accused/applicant and further, that there is no other adult member or caregiver, who cannot be made available for the wife”.

The court said that while Siddiqui's wife was undergoing treatment for a serious ailment, medical records described her condition as stable and did not indicate that she was terminally ill, bedridden or incapable of managing her daily routine.

"It is expected from adult children to take care of their parents in such emergent situation and it cannot be said that the children cannot be a caregiver to their mother," the court said.