ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Denies Bail To 2 Accused in 2023 Parliament Security Breach Case

New Delhi : The Patiala House Court in New Delhi has rejected the second regular bail plea of ​​Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach case.

Special Court Presiding Officer Kiran Bansal passed the order on November 13, dismissing the second regular bail applications filed by the two accused. The State was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh.

The court noted the prosecution’s case that on December 13, 2023, at around 1.01 pm, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma allegedly jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber during the proceedings. This incident caused chaos in the House. Amidst the commotion and the smoke, some Members of Parliament apprehended the individuals and even beat them.

Shortly thereafter, parliamentary security personnel took both men into custody. Outside the Parliament building, two other individuals who were raising slogans and releasing yellow-colored smoke were also apprehended.

The court observed that the accused attempted to recreate a situation similar to the 2001 Parliament attack. It noted that statements from witnesses, recorded under Sections 161 and 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, indicate that the accused held well-planned meetings to execute this incident.

Rejecting the accused persons’ plea for parity with co-accused Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, who were granted bail by the Delhi High Court in July 2025, the court said their cases stood on a different footing.

The court noted that Neelam had remained outside Parliament and had refused to enter the building, while Mahesh was not in Delhi on the date of the incident and had not attended the group’s last two meetings.

In contrast, the court said, the two present accused had allegedly entered the Parliament building, jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and disrupted proceedings after concealing smoke canisters in their shoes. “Members of Parliament and other persons present inside had panicked,” the court noted.