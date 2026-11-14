Delhi Court Denies Bail To 2 Accused in 2023 Parliament Security Breach Case
The court observed that the accused attempted to recreate a situation similar to the 2001 Parliament attack.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in New Delhi has rejected the second regular bail plea of Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach case.
Special Court Presiding Officer Kiran Bansal passed the order on November 13, dismissing the second regular bail applications filed by the two accused. The State was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh.
The court noted the prosecution’s case that on December 13, 2023, at around 1.01 pm, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma allegedly jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber during the proceedings. This incident caused chaos in the House. Amidst the commotion and the smoke, some Members of Parliament apprehended the individuals and even beat them.
Shortly thereafter, parliamentary security personnel took both men into custody. Outside the Parliament building, two other individuals who were raising slogans and releasing yellow-colored smoke were also apprehended.
The court observed that the accused attempted to recreate a situation similar to the 2001 Parliament attack. It noted that statements from witnesses, recorded under Sections 161 and 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, indicate that the accused held well-planned meetings to execute this incident.
Rejecting the accused persons’ plea for parity with co-accused Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat, who were granted bail by the Delhi High Court in July 2025, the court said their cases stood on a different footing.
The court noted that Neelam had remained outside Parliament and had refused to enter the building, while Mahesh was not in Delhi on the date of the incident and had not attended the group’s last two meetings.
In contrast, the court said, the two present accused had allegedly entered the Parliament building, jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber and disrupted proceedings after concealing smoke canisters in their shoes. “Members of Parliament and other persons present inside had panicked,” the court noted.
The prosecution opposed the bail pleas, alleging that the December 13, 2023, incident was the result of a premeditated conspiracy. According to the investigating agency, the accused had allegedly held several meetings, conducted reconnaissance of Parliament, procured smoke canisters, and purchased sports shoes in which cavities were allegedly made to conceal the canisters before taking them inside Parliament.
The prosecution further alleged that the group maintained secrecy by using applications such as Signal, while digital data was erased and SIM cards and mobile phones were destroyed in connection with the alleged conspiracy.
The court took note of the prosecution’s case that the accused had allegedly planned to create a terror-like situation and disrupt Parliament on a date coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.
It said the charge sheets, supplementary charge sheets, witness statements and documentary material placed before the court showed, at the stage of consideration of bail, that the allegations against the two accused were serious.
The court also referred to the stringent bail restrictions under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), under which an accused cannot be granted bail if there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are prima facie true.
The charges against the accused include sections 186, 353, 153, 452, 201, 34, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 13, 16, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The initial charge sheet was filed by the Delhi Police on June 7, 2024. The Delhi Police had filed a supplementary charge sheet in this case on July 15, 2024.
The individuals named in the charge sheet under the UAPA provisions include Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma, and Neelam Azad. The first charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police spans approximately one thousand pages.
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