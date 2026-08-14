ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Defers Framing Of Charges In Railway Tender Scam Money Laundering Case

The ED had filed a charge sheet under sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday once again deferred its decision on framing charges against the accused in the railway tender scam money laundering case.

The court had previously adjourned the decision on July 31, July 16, June 9, May 22, and May 6. The decision on this matter will now be pronounced on August 27.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). There are a total of 16 accused, including three firms.

Earlier, the court had reserved its order on February 13. On January 28, 2019, the court granted regular bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the case registered by the ED.