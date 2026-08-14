Delhi Court Defers Framing Of Charges In Railway Tender Scam Money Laundering Case
Decision will now be pronounced on August 27; court had adjourned the decision on July 31, July 16, June 9, May 22 and May 6.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday once again deferred its decision on framing charges against the accused in the railway tender scam money laundering case.
The court had previously adjourned the decision on July 31, July 16, June 9, May 22, and May 6. The decision on this matter will now be pronounced on August 27.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). There are a total of 16 accused, including three firms.
Earlier, the court had reserved its order on February 13. On January 28, 2019, the court granted regular bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the case registered by the ED.
The bail was granted upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each.
On January 19, 2019, the court had granted regular bail to Lalu Yadav in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court had ordered the framing of charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused in the CBI-related railway tender scam case. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED on September 17, 2018. A total of 16 individuals, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, have been named as accused in this case.
Those named as accused by the ED comprise Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, M/s Lara Projects LLP, Sarla Gupta, Premchand Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Nath Mal Kakrania, Rahul Yadav, Vijay Tripathi, Devki Nandan Tulsyan, M/s Sujata Hotels, Vinay Kochar, Vijay Kochar, Rajiv Kumar Relan, and M/s Abhishek Finance Private Limited.
Lalu Yadav is accused of transferring two railway hotels to the IRCTC and issuing tenders for the maintenance of these hotels during his tenure as railway minister. The allotment of two hotels in Ranchi and Puri had been transferred to the Kochhar brothers' company, Sujata Hotels.
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