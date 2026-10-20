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Delhi Court Declares Siddharth Khera Absconder In Rs 400-Crore Seagull Maritime Case

Representational Image. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: A Delhi court has declared Siddharth Khera an absconder in the alleged Rs 400 crore Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd fraud case and directed the police to book him. Judicial Magistrate First Class Deepakshi Rana said Khera failed to appear before the court despite the lapse of 30 days of proceedings under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure being executed.

In an order dated September 30, the court said, "In these circumstances, accused Siddharth Khera is declared an absconder in this case. SHO, PS concerned is directed to register the FIR against the accused."

The development comes a year after the Supreme Court permitted the investigating agency to explore diplomatic channels to seek Khera's deportation. The top court, in an order dated September 18, 2025, said the investigating agency "may resort to diplomatic channels to seek deportation of the main accused Sidharth Khera." The Supreme Court also permitted investigators to seek additional documents and cooperation from other accused in the case. The Economic Offences Wing registered an FIR in January 2022 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.