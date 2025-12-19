ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Convicts Two In UAPA Case Linked to Pak-based Terror Conspiracy

New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted two men in a case related to a conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks across the country, officials said on Monday.

The Patiala House Court held Nazir Ahmed Peer and Zahoor Ahmed Peer guilty under Sections 18 (conspiracy), 19 (harbouring a terrorist) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court said the order on sentence will be pronounced on January 8.

According to the prosecution, the two convicts, residents of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with and assisted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Bahadur Ali, who had infiltrated into India from Pakistan to spread unrest in the Kashmir Valley.