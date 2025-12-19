Delhi Court Convicts Two In UAPA Case Linked to Pak-based Terror Conspiracy
According to the prosecution, the two convicts, residents of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with and assisted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Bahadur Ali
Published : December 19, 2025 at 1:03 AM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted two men in a case related to a conspiracy to carry out terrorist attacks across the country, officials said on Monday.
The Patiala House Court held Nazir Ahmed Peer and Zahoor Ahmed Peer guilty under Sections 18 (conspiracy), 19 (harbouring a terrorist) and 39 (supporting a terrorist organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court said the order on sentence will be pronounced on January 8.
According to the prosecution, the two convicts, residents of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with and assisted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Bahadur Ali, who had infiltrated into India from Pakistan to spread unrest in the Kashmir Valley.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Nazir and Zahoor from Jammu in 2017 after their names surfaced during the investigation following the arrest of Bahadur Ali. Bahadur Ali was apprehended by security forces from Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on July 25, 2016. The NIA said a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession.
The agency alleged that Nazir and Zahoor played an active role in facilitating Bahadur Ali’s infiltration from Pakistan and provided him logistical support to carry out terrorist activities, particularly in the aftermath of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016.
The court accepted the NIA’s case that the two had knowingly aided and supported a terrorist and a banned terrorist organisation, leading to their conviction under the stringent anti-terror law.