ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Convicts Sukesh Chandrasekhar For Impersonating Supreme Court Judge, Threatening Special Judge

New Delhi: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has convicted conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a sensational 2017 case involving allegations that he impersonated a Supreme Court judge and attempted to influence and threaten a special judge hearing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra called Chandrasekhar's conduct an affront to judicial propriety and pronounced him guilty. The court will announce his sentence on August 27.

Chandrasekhar was convicted under Sections 170, 189 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the prosecution. Chandrasekhar was in police custody when he allegedly used the mobile phone of a constable, identified as Manjeet. Using the constable's phone, he allegedly contacted the official landline number of the special judge hearing the corruption case.