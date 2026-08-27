Delhi Court Convicts Sukesh Chandrasekhar For Impersonating Supreme Court Judge, Threatening Special Judge
Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra called Chandrasekhar's conduct an affront to judicial propriety and pronounced him guilty.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 1:23 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has convicted conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a sensational 2017 case involving allegations that he impersonated a Supreme Court judge and attempted to influence and threaten a special judge hearing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).
Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra called Chandrasekhar's conduct an affront to judicial propriety and pronounced him guilty. The court will announce his sentence on August 27.
Chandrasekhar was convicted under Sections 170, 189 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the prosecution. Chandrasekhar was in police custody when he allegedly used the mobile phone of a constable, identified as Manjeet. Using the constable's phone, he allegedly contacted the official landline number of the special judge hearing the corruption case.
The court has also directed that the role of constable Manjeet be investigated afresh. The court said it should be examined how Chandrasekhar gained access to Manjeet's mobile phone and what role the constable allegedly played in the entire episode.
According to the allegations, Chandrasekhar initially identified himself as the secretary of a Supreme Court judge and later claimed to be the judge himself. He is accused of attempting to put pressure on the special judge to grant bail and influence the judicial outcome of the case.
The court observed that the incident was not only a case of mistaken identity or an isolated phone call, but a planned and calculated attempt to interfere with the judicial process. The court further said that presenting himself as a judge is an attempt to appropriate the authority and credibility of the judicial institution.
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