ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Convicts Former MLA Alka Lamba In Women's Reservation Protest Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Monday convicted former MLA Alka Lamba in a protest case. This case pertains to an FIR lodged in connection with the protest for women's reservation at Jantar Mantar in 2024. She was made an accused in a case of alleged violation of the prohibitory order, deterring public servants from doing their duty, etc. An FIR was registered against her at the Parliament Street Police Station in 2024.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar Convicted Alka Lamba. The court will hear arguments on sentences on June 5. The Rouse Avenue court on April 18 recorded the statement of former MLA Alka Lamba in a protest case lodged against her by the Delhi Police. The court has framed charges against her in this case. The Rouse Avenue court earlier had issued a summons to Alka Lamba after taking cognisance of the charge sheet

On February 25, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Delhi police on a plea moved by former MLA Alka Lamba seeking the quashing of the FIR against her. Her revision against the framing of charges was rejected by the Rouse Avenue court on February 6. Thereafter, she moved to the high court against the dismissal.

Special Judge (MP-MLA) Dig Vinay Singh had dismissed the revision moved by Alka Lamba, terming the order of charges as appropriate.

" As there is no patent illegality, perversity or jurisdictional error in the impugned order, the present Revision Petition fails and is dismissed," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said on February 6.