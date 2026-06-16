ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Allows NEET Paper Leak Accused To Appear For Re-Test On June 21

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed an accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case to appear for the re-examination scheduled for June 21 while in custody.

Vacation Judge Vishal Gogne was hearing the interim bail plea of the accused, Yash Yadav, to appear for the re-exam after the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3 cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

He said while the applicant faced grave allegations of wrongful dissemination and trading in the confidential questions of the very examination in which he now seeks to appear, his rights as a student cannot be defeated by turning bail into punishment by denying him the opportunity to appear for the re-examination.

“More so, when the eligibility, candidature and selection of any student in an examination is subject to appropriate orders from the competent authorities/exam conducting body. In this view, the court finds the applicant to be entitled to appear for the examination on June 21,” the judge said.