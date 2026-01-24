ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Allows MP Rashid to Attend Parliament Session On Custody Parole, AIP Welcomes Order

New Delhi: A court in Delhi has allowed Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Engineer Sheikh Rashid, to attend the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

The Budget session starts from January 28 and will be held till April 2 with one break. The first sitting stretches from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will be from March 9 to April 2. Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) has welcomed the court's order.

In a statement issued, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court Delhi, today granted permission to Engineer Rashid to attend the Parliament session on custody parole.