Delhi Court Allows MP Rashid to Attend Parliament Session On Custody Parole, AIP Welcomes Order
The Budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28. Awami Itihaad Party welcomed the order of the court.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
New Delhi: A court in Delhi has allowed Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Engineer Sheikh Rashid, to attend the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.
The Budget session starts from January 28 and will be held till April 2 with one break. The first sitting stretches from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will be from March 9 to April 2. Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) has welcomed the court's order.
In a statement issued, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court Delhi, today granted permission to Engineer Rashid to attend the Parliament session on custody parole.
"The issue of travel expenses will remain subject to the outcome of the appeal pending before the Hon’ble High Court. Engineer Rashid will attend the session in custody as per the directions of the Court," he said.
Inam said the party considers it an important step towards ensuring that the people of the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency are not deprived of their democratic voice inside the Parliament. Engineer Rashid was represented by Advocates Vikhyat Oberoi, Nishita Gupta, Shivam Prakash and Ravi before the Court.
Rashid defeated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla seat by over two lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 in an alleged terror funding case. He was given interim bail by a Delhi court to campaign during the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly polls in 2024 and to take oath.
