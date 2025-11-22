ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Allows Kashmir Man Arrested In Red Fort Blast Case To Meet Lawyer At NIA Headquarters

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi has granted permission to Kashmir youth Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish arrested by the National Investigation Agency earlier this week in the November 10 Delhi car blast case to meet his lawyer during the NIA custody.

According to PTI, Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted Wani permission to meet his lawyer at the NIA headquarters. The permission comes a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed Wani's petition and directed the trial court to hear the case.

Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district was arrested by the NIA on Monday, November 17 on charges of aiding Dr. Umar Nabi, who blew himself with explosives near Red Fort on November 10 leaving 15 people dead and several others injured. Wani's father, who self-immolated after his son's detention by the NIA, later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

According to the NIA, Wani made technical modifications to a drone and attempted to assemble a rocket before the car bombing. The NIA claims that Wani, along with Umar Nabi, played a key role in executing the entire terror conspiracy. The NIA further said that Wani, a graduate in political science, was brainwashed by Umar into becoming a suicide bomber. According to the probe agency, he agreed to meet the terror module linked to the Delhi blast case and busted by the investigators, at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024, from where he was taken to stay at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. The varsity where Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, another doctor from south Kashmir arrested in connection with the blast case, is at the centre of the case.