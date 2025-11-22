Delhi Court Allows Kashmir Man Arrested In Red Fort Blast Case To Meet Lawyer At NIA Headquarters
The Patiala House Court granted permission to Kulgam resident Jasir Bilal Wani to meet his lawyer while in NIA custody.
New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi has granted permission to Kashmir youth Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish arrested by the National Investigation Agency earlier this week in the November 10 Delhi car blast case to meet his lawyer during the NIA custody.
According to PTI, Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted Wani permission to meet his lawyer at the NIA headquarters. The permission comes a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed Wani's petition and directed the trial court to hear the case.
Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district was arrested by the NIA on Monday, November 17 on charges of aiding Dr. Umar Nabi, who blew himself with explosives near Red Fort on November 10 leaving 15 people dead and several others injured. Wani's father, who self-immolated after his son's detention by the NIA, later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.
According to the NIA, Wani made technical modifications to a drone and attempted to assemble a rocket before the car bombing. The NIA claims that Wani, along with Umar Nabi, played a key role in executing the entire terror conspiracy. The NIA further said that Wani, a graduate in political science, was brainwashed by Umar into becoming a suicide bomber. According to the probe agency, he agreed to meet the terror module linked to the Delhi blast case and busted by the investigators, at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024, from where he was taken to stay at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. The varsity where Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, another doctor from south Kashmir arrested in connection with the blast case, is at the centre of the case.
According to investigators, Wani was previously detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and, during interrogation, revealed that other members of the module wanted to recruit him as an over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, while Umar had been brainwashing him for several months to become a suicide bomber. According to the NIA, Umar's attempt failed in April this year when Wani refused, citing his poor financial situation and “Islamic view that suicide is wrong”.
Wani is among six accused arrested by the NIA in the Delhi car blast case. The blast near Red Fort came shortly after security forces said they busted a "white collar" terror module and recovered over 3000 kg explosives including ammonium nitrate mainly from Faridabad in Haryana. A huge cache of the explosives stored at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar went off on the night of November 14 leaving nine people killed and many others injured. The police station in Nowgam where security forces recovered posters of the terror outfits is at the centre of the investigation.
(With inputs from PTI)
