ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Allows Final Opportunity To Brij Bhushan To File Reply Within Week

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed a week's time to former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to file a reply in the appeal filed by four women wrestlers against a magistrate's verdict acquitting him in a sexual harassment case. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, however, made it clear to Singh's counsel that it was the final opportunity to provide the reply.

During the proceedings, Singh's counsel sought a week's time to file a reply. Allowing it, the court posted the matter for further proceedings on November 20. Earlier, on October 9, the court had provided time to Singh to file his reply and posted the matter on October 28.

On September 28, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh had issued notice to Singh, former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar and the state. The criminal appeal filed on September 25 had assailed Singh's acquittal.

On August 3 this year, a magisterial court acquitted former BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, including world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, citing lack of evidence.