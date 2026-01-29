ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Acquits L-G Saxena In 2000 Defamation Case Filed By Medha Patkar

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday acquitted Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a 25-year-old defamation case filed by activist Medha Patkar, stating that the complainant failed to prove her charges against him.

The order was pronounced by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raghav Sharma. In March 2025, the court had dismissed Patkar's application to examine additional witnesses in the case, terming it a "deliberate attempt to delay the trial, rather than a genuine necessity".