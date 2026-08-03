ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Acquits BJP Leader And Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan In Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, putting an end to one of the closely watched legal battles in Indian sport. The court also acquitted former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

While Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar announced the judgment, a detailed order is awaited.

Singh described his acquittal by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court as a "moment of happiness".

"The honourable judge said that Brij Bhushan Singh and Vinod Tomar are acquitted with honour. From the very first day, I had said that if even a single allegation against me was proved, I would be ready to face the harshest punishment," Brij Bhushan told reporters.

"Today, the court has acquitted us with honour, and it is a matter of happiness for me. What I had said on the first day has turned out to be true. I did not know what the other side was thinking, but my first reaction was that the truth would prevail. Today is a moment of happiness," he added.