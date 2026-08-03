Delhi Court Acquits BJP Leader And Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan In Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh in 2023, alleging offences including sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against women and criminal intimidation.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, putting an end to one of the closely watched legal battles in Indian sport. The court also acquitted former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.
While Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar announced the judgment, a detailed order is awaited.
Singh described his acquittal by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court as a "moment of happiness".
"The honourable judge said that Brij Bhushan Singh and Vinod Tomar are acquitted with honour. From the very first day, I had said that if even a single allegation against me was proved, I would be ready to face the harshest punishment," Brij Bhushan told reporters.
VIDEO | Delhi: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, after being acquitted by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, says, "The honourable judge said that Brij Bhushan Singh and Vinod Tomar are… pic.twitter.com/fLoN4qZPJJ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2026
"Today, the court has acquitted us with honour, and it is a matter of happiness for me. What I had said on the first day has turned out to be true. I did not know what the other side was thinking, but my first reaction was that the truth would prevail. Today is a moment of happiness," he added.
The Delhi Police had registered an FIR and subsequently filed a chargesheet before the court. The case stemmed from allegations made by women wrestlers against Singh during his tenure as WFI chief.
After completing its investigation, Police had filed a 1500-page chargesheet against Singh on June 15, 2023, alleging offences including sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against women and criminal intimidation. The chargesheet invoked provisions under Sections 354, 354A, 354D and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code. Tomar was also named as a co-accused in the case.
The proceedings today were conducted in a closed courtroom. Following the completion of the final arguments from both sides, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar reserved the judgment after hearing detailed submissions from the prosecution and defence. The court has also directed the counsels to file their written submissions within two weeks.
During the final argument, senior advocate Rebecca John advanced arguments on behalf of the complainants, while the defence team led by advocate Rajiv Mohan, assisted by Rehan Khan and Rishabh Bhati, completed their submissions on June 30.
The case is linked to an FIR registered by Delhi Police following a protest by women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, where allegations of sexual harassment during Singh's tenure as WFI chief were raised.
The court had earlier recorded the statement of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) member on May 12 along with the deposition of the investigating officer during the course of trial proceedings. Trials were held in connection with allegations made by women wrestlers from India and abroad, who had accused Singh of sexual harassment during his tenure at the helm of the Wrestling Federation of India.
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