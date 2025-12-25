ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Acquits 3 Key Accused In 2009 Shaheen Malik Acid Attack Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted three people 16 years after they were charged with criminal conspiracy in a 2009 acid attack. Additional sessions judge Jagmohan Singh acquitted Yashvinder, Mandeep Mann, and Bala, citing a lack of evidence.

The three were accused of conspiring with a juvenile to carry out an acid attack on Panipat MBA student Shaheen Malik. The juvenile, who attacked the victim with acid, was convicted on December 17, 2015, under IPC Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The subsequent penal provision dealing with the offence, Section 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid), was introduced by the 2013 Criminal Law (Amendment) Act. The court announced the verdict on Wednesday in camera.

"The court acquitted all the accused, citing insufficient evidence, a faulty and incomplete investigation, and the absence of the victim's evidence on record, though an inquiry has been ordered against the investigating officer," the victim's advocate, Madiah Shahjar, told reporters.

"While the court expressed sympathy, it stated that justice, not sympathy, was sought after a 16-year legal battle. The decision will be challenged in the Delhi High Court and, if required, in the Supreme Court," the lawyer said. Court sources said that a detailed order in the matter would be issued on December 26.