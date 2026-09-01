ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: Court Acquits 12 In Mursaleen Murder Case, Says Mere Mob Membership Cannot Establish Criminal Liability

New Delhi: The Karkardooma Court here has acquitted 12 accused persons in a case involving the murder of a person during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, observing that criminal liability cannot be fixed on an individual merely because s/he was a member of an unlawful assembly.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh passed the order acquitting Lokesh Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Ankit Chaudhary, Prince, Jatin Sharma, Himanshu Thakur, Vivek Panchal, Rishabh Chaudhary, Sumit Chaudhary, Tinku Arora, Sandeep and Sahil, all of whom were accused in the murder of one Mursaleen during the riots.

The court said the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to establish the accused persons' involvement in the alleged offences. It said the prosecution was required to prove the specific acts allegedly committed by each accused and could not rely merely on their alleged membership of a mob.

In an order dated August 25, the court observed that it is an individual's own act, while being part of an unlawful assembly, such as being armed with a deadly weapon, that constitutes an offence under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mere membership of an unlawful assembly, by itself, cannot result in such criminal liability, the court said, reiterating that merely being seen with a mob cannot establish that the accused continued to be part of the group that allegedly vandalised, looted and set fire to a house.

The prosecution's principal witness, Divesh Rajpoot, who was presented as an eyewitness in Mursaleen's murder, had allegedly named several accused persons. However, he turned hostile during the trial. Despite extensive cross-examination, the court found that nothing emerged from his testimony linking the accused either to the unlawful assembly or to the murder.

The court also noted that another witness, Nisar Ahmed, did not attribute any overt act to the accused when they were allegedly part of the mob.