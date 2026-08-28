ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Couple Held For Spying For Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, Sent Indian SIM Cards

Mohammad Sahil and his wife Samira were arrested by the Northern Range of the Delhi Police's Special Cell ( Delhi Police )

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted an alleged Pakistan-based espionage network and arrested a couple on charges of spying since 2024.

Officials said that the Northern Range of the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Delhi-based Mohammad Sahil and his wife Samira, accused of working with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) via social media since 2024.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the couple allegedly provided logistical support to Pakistan-based handlers, procured Indian SIM cards with the help of locals and sent those to Pakistan via Dubai for use by PIOs.

According to investigative agencies, upon reaching Pakistan, these Indian SIM cards were allegedly used to activate WhatsApp accounts, through which, the PIOs would attempt to gather sensitive information by infiltrating Indian citizens' contacts and various WhatsApp groups.