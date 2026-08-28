Delhi Couple Held For Spying For Pakistani Intelligence Operatives, Sent Indian SIM Cards
Delhi Police said the couple provided logistical support to Pakistan-based handlers, procured Indian SIM cards and sent those to Pakistan via Dubai.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted an alleged Pakistan-based espionage network and arrested a couple on charges of spying since 2024.
Officials said that the Northern Range of the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Delhi-based Mohammad Sahil and his wife Samira, accused of working with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) via social media since 2024.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the couple allegedly provided logistical support to Pakistan-based handlers, procured Indian SIM cards with the help of locals and sent those to Pakistan via Dubai for use by PIOs.
According to investigative agencies, upon reaching Pakistan, these Indian SIM cards were allegedly used to activate WhatsApp accounts, through which, the PIOs would attempt to gather sensitive information by infiltrating Indian citizens' contacts and various WhatsApp groups.
Police said Sahil came into contact with a Pakistani agent on Instagram in 2024 through Samira, whom he later married. The Pakistani agent later introduced the couple to another Pakistani intelligence operative.
The Pakistani handler allegedly promised the couple financial rewards in exchange for their work with the network. Following this, the duo allegedly became involved in procuring SIM cards and sending those to Pakistan.
The Special Cell is now working to examine the network's modus operandi and identify others linked to this network. The investigation also aims to determine whom the Pakistan-bound SIM cards were used to contact and the information that was gathered. Also, the role of the handlers based abroad is being probed, officials said.
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