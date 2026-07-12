ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Seeks Rs 100 Cr Central Fund For Accelerating Ownership Scheme In Unauthorised Colonies

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought Rs 100 crore from the Centre to accelerate the implementation of the PM-UDAY scheme, providing property rights to residents of 1,511 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, according to a CMO statement on Sunday.

In a letter written to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, the chief minister pointed out that under its responsibilities, the department will establish PM-UDAY (Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) cells in all 13 districts of Delhi, each headed by an Additional District Magistrate (ADM).

The chief minister said an allocation of Rs 100 crore has been proposed for the first phase during 2026-27 to ensure these activities are completed within the prescribed timeline. She cited a detailed breakdown of the proposed expenditure, including Rs 65 crore for developing a modern land survey and mapping system under the DRISHTI-based modern land survey and mapping system initiative, making the entire process of property verification and land records modernisation more transparent, accurate and technology-driven.

She said another Rs 25 crore has been proposed for setting up PM-UDAY cells, without which issuing property-related documents and authorisation letters within the stipulated 45-day timeline will not be possible. The proposal also sets aside Rs 10 crore for public awareness and outreach activities.