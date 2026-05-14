Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Cuts Convoy By 60%, Announces WFH, Metro Day To Cut Fuel Consumption
Rekha Gupta said Delhi would promote electric vehicles, public transport and online meetings to reduce fuel consumption and pollution levels.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major push towards fuel conservation and pollution control, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of measures to reduce fuel consumption and encourage public participation in sustainable practices.
Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to save fuel and promote energy efficiency, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government would now focus on "public participation and austerity instead of luxury". The announcements were made after a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday evening.
Setting an example, Rekha Gupta reduced her official convoy by nearly 60 per cent, bringing it down to just four vehicles. Out of these, two are electric vehicles.
"When we begin the change ourselves, only then can we win people’s trust," the Chief Minister said. She also directed ministers, MLAs and government officials to minimise the use of official vehicles and prioritise carpooling and public transport wherever possible.
'No Car Day' And Work From Home Policy
To reduce traffic congestion and fuel consumption, the Delhi government has decided to introduce a weekly "No Car Day" along with a "Metro Day" to encourage greater use of public transport. The government will also run 58 special buses from 29 government colonies to improve last-mile connectivity and make public transport more accessible.
In another key decision, office timings for Delhi government departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been revised to reduce peak-hour traffic pressure.
Delhi government offices: 10.30 am to 7 pm
MCD offices: From 8.30 am
Government employees will also be required to work from home at least two days a week.
Restrictions On Travel and Public Events
The Chief Minister announced that no Delhi government minister would travel abroad for the next one year. The government has also decided not to organise any large public events for the next three months. Around 50 per cent of administrative meetings will now be held online or through video conferencing to reduce travel and fuel use. The government has additionally decided not to purchase any new diesel vehicles.
Rekha Gupta urged universities, colleges and courts in Delhi to promote online classes and digital hearings wherever possible.
She also appealed to people to avoid unnecessary foreign travel for the next one year and reduce participation in events that require excessive transportation. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to save petrol and diesel and make energy conservation a people's movement in view of the current global situation. The Delhi government is committed to taking this forward," she said.
Focus On Swadeshi And Fuel Savings
The Delhi government has also decided to make dedicated "Made in India" sections mandatory in shopping malls across the capital.
Employees using public transport will receive a 10 per cent increase in transport allowance, while fuel allocation for government officials has been reduced from 200 litres to 160 litres per month.
The Chief Minister said the measures would not only help conserve fuel and reduce pollution, but also save government resources at a time when global uncertainty continues to impact energy supplies.
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