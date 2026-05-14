ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Cuts Convoy By 60%, Announces WFH, Metro Day To Cut Fuel Consumption

New Delhi: In a major push towards fuel conservation and pollution control, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of measures to reduce fuel consumption and encourage public participation in sustainable practices.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to save fuel and promote energy efficiency, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government would now focus on "public participation and austerity instead of luxury". The announcements were made after a high-level meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday evening.

Setting an example, Rekha Gupta reduced her official convoy by nearly 60 per cent, bringing it down to just four vehicles. Out of these, two are electric vehicles.

"When we begin the change ourselves, only then can we win people’s trust," the Chief Minister said. She also directed ministers, MLAs and government officials to minimise the use of official vehicles and prioritise carpooling and public transport wherever possible.

'No Car Day' And Work From Home Policy

To reduce traffic congestion and fuel consumption, the Delhi government has decided to introduce a weekly "No Car Day" along with a "Metro Day" to encourage greater use of public transport. The government will also run 58 special buses from 29 government colonies to improve last-mile connectivity and make public transport more accessible.

In another key decision, office timings for Delhi government departments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been revised to reduce peak-hour traffic pressure.

Delhi government offices: 10.30 am to 7 pm

MCD offices: From 8.30 am