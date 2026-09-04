ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CM Gupta Asks MCD Office-Bearers To Step Up Efforts For Cleaner Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asked Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office-bearers on Friday to prioritise keeping the city garbage-free and to improve sanitation, waste management, healthcare and primary education. Gupta said the MCD has an important role in the city's development. She urged the agency's elected representatives to work together to improve basic civic services and make Delhi clean and healthy.

The chief minister made the remarks while meeting newly appointed chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various MCD special and ad hoc committees at the Chief Minister's Janseva Sadan. Mayor Pravesh Wahi held the meeting. Deputy Mayor Monika Pant and Leader of the House Jaibhagwan Yadav, among other senior MCD office-bearers, attended the meeting.

Gupta said the MCD's cleanliness and waste disposal system directly affects the city's image and the residents' quality of life. "Making Delhi garbage-free should be among the MCD's key priorities," she said. According to the Chief Minister's Office statement, she stressed the need for sustained efforts to ensure proper waste disposal, cleaner public spaces and a better environment in the city.

The chief minister called for greater attention to MCD-run primary schools, and said children should be provided with a better learning environment and quality education. She said the civic body also needed to improve primary healthcare services and ensure people had access to better local medical facilities.