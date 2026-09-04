Delhi CM Gupta Asks MCD Office-Bearers To Step Up Efforts For Cleaner Delhi
The Chief Minister urged the agency's elected representatives to work together to improve basic civic services and make Delhi clean and healthy.
By PTI
Published : September 4, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asked Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office-bearers on Friday to prioritise keeping the city garbage-free and to improve sanitation, waste management, healthcare and primary education. Gupta said the MCD has an important role in the city's development. She urged the agency's elected representatives to work together to improve basic civic services and make Delhi clean and healthy.
The chief minister made the remarks while meeting newly appointed chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various MCD special and ad hoc committees at the Chief Minister's Janseva Sadan. Mayor Pravesh Wahi held the meeting. Deputy Mayor Monika Pant and Leader of the House Jaibhagwan Yadav, among other senior MCD office-bearers, attended the meeting.
Gupta said the MCD's cleanliness and waste disposal system directly affects the city's image and the residents' quality of life. "Making Delhi garbage-free should be among the MCD's key priorities," she said. According to the Chief Minister's Office statement, she stressed the need for sustained efforts to ensure proper waste disposal, cleaner public spaces and a better environment in the city.
The chief minister called for greater attention to MCD-run primary schools, and said children should be provided with a better learning environment and quality education. She said the civic body also needed to improve primary healthcare services and ensure people had access to better local medical facilities.
Gupta assured the MCD office-bearers that the civic body would not face financial difficulties and asked them to make better use of available resources, the statement said. She said development and public service works should be given priority and that better coordination between the Centre and the Delhi government should translate into improved civic services for residents.
The chief minister also urged the committee heads to work towards making Delhi a developed capital and to discharge their responsibilities with greater seriousness and dedication.
Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of several MCD committees, including those dealing with education, environment management, medical and public health, community services, women welfare and child development, works, horticulture, licensing and tehbazari, assurances and property tax, attended the meeting.
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