Why Delhi's Cloud Seeding Experiment Failed To Bring Rain? Govt Plans More Trials Till February 2026
Delhi government resorted to cloud-seeding technology to bring rainfall and tackle the dangerous levels of air pollution. However, the experiment has so far been unsuccessful.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 10:28 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government's ambitious experiment to create artificial rain to bring down the pollution levels did not yield the expected results.
On Tuesday, the government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, conducted cloud seeding operations, its first such endeavour in over five decades, over many parts of the city including Burari, Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar and Badli, but the experiment failed to produce rain in most areas, consequently shattering hopes of immediate relief from the toxic air. Experts have cited that low humidity and high cloud altitude may have spoiled the attempt.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, at 5 AM on Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) around ITO was recorded at 307, which falls in the "very poor" category. Delhi's average AQI stood at 306 at 8 AM, marking a slight rise from the AQI of 294 on Tuesday, which was in the "poor" range.
Officials said the experiment was unsuccessful and brought no measurable rainfall, neither did it improve the air quality.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was no measurable rain over Delhi. The only light rain recorded was 0.1 mm in Noida and 0.2 mm in Greater Noida around 4 PM.
A report by the government stated that there was a slight decrease in levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) at the test locations after the operation. For instance, PM2.5 levels dropped from 221-230 to around 203-207, while PM10 levels reduced from 206-209 to 163-177. Officials attributed the nominal impact of the experiment to an unfavourable weather system, including low moisture levels of just 10-15 percent, which is significantly below range for cloud seeding.
What Is Cloud Seeding?
Cloud seeding is a scientific technique that involves releasing chemicals such as silver iodide, sodium chloride or calcium chloride into the clouds via aircraft, causing water vapour to condense and fall as rain. In this experiment, special chemical flares are released into the clouds using a Cessna aircraft. These particles accelerate the formation of water droplets in the clouds, leading to rainfall under appropriate humidity conditions. Selecting appropriate clouds, timing the flares, and closely monitoring the weather are very crucial for the success of this process. After the operation, all data related to rainfall and air quality is collected to scientifically evaluate the impact.
How the Experiment Was Conducted
After successful trial on October 23, the government went ahead with cloud seeding on Tuesday (October 28) to tame the toxic air. The expert team from IIT Kanpur operated two flights from Kanpur and Meerut airfields. Both flights covered Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Sadakpur, Bhojpur and surrounding areas. Each flight released eight flares weighing approximately 0.5 kg each, each containing a special mixture that helps increase humidity in the clouds. The operation lasted approximately one and a half hours. During this period, the humidity remained between 15-20 percent, which was slightly below required levels but sufficient for scientific experiments.
State Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa explained that a Cessna aircraft took off from Kanpur carrying roughly eight fire flares, each weighing about 2-2.5 kg. The fire flares contained silver iodide and sodium chloride, and were burned satisfactorily over the predetermined locations to trigger rainfall. Each flare conducted more burning activity in a 30-minute time period for about two minutes.
A second round of seeding was conducted later in the day over outer Delhi, including Badli, with another set of flares. "Since the wind direction is currently towards the north, areas in that direction are being targeted," Sirsa said, adding that 9-10 more trials are planned in the coming days.
Today (October 29), experts from IIT Kanpur are expected to conduct multiple cloud seeding trials using the Cessna aircraft in various areas of Delhi-NCR, including Burari, Karol Bagh and Khekra. Minister Sirsa said the aim is to assess the potential for cloud seeding at different humidity levels. "Delhi has taken an unprecedented step in tackling pollution. Through cloud seeding, we are studying how much artificial rainfall is possible in real conditions. Each trial brings us closer to a scientific solution. According to experts, rain could occur within 24 hours of seeding if there is enough moisture in the clouds," he added.
Meanwhile, Delhi's AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj lashed out at the BJP for hoodwinking people in the name of cloud seeding and artifical rain. "The BJP government has been misleading people with false claims about artificial rainfall, and the Aam Aadmi Party has exposed these one after another. On Tuesday, the BJP announced that areas like Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh and Burari would receive artificial rain but not a single drop fell anywhere. We spoke to residents and local MLAs, and all of them confirmed that no rain occurred."
Why Cloud Seeding Failed?
Experts said that the experiment did provide some relief, but wind speeds remained low and humidity levels were inadequate. They primarily attributed the nominal impact to a lack of sufficient moisture in the clouds, stating that cloud seeding is effective only when there is already some potential for rainfall.
Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat said that for this process to be successful, clouds must have at least 40-50 percent humidity and the presence of low-lying clouds.
Sharing similar opinion, Mahesh Palawat, a meteorologist at Skymet Weather, said that clouds currently linger at an altitude of about 10,000 feet in Delhi, making cloud seeding difficult.
Cost And Future Plans
Earlier this year in May, the Delhi Cabinet approved a proposal for five cloud seeding trials at a total cost of Rs 3.21 crore (approximately $3.21 billion) to improve Delhi's air quality. Even though initial attempts failed to induce rain, the Environment Minister called it a "successful effort" stating that the experiments aimed to assess the potential for rainfall at different humidity levels. He also said that more trials are planned until February 2026.
What Doctors Said On Pollution
Hospitals in Delhi-NCR have witnessed an increase in respiratory patients due to rising air pollution. Ghaziabad Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta said there has been an approximately 30 percent increase in patients with respiratory diseases, in the district's government hospital outpatient department. "The number of such patients has increased after Diwali. Children and elderly should take special care when pollution levels rise. Those with existing respiratory illnesses should immediately consult a doctor if they experience any discomfort," he said.
According to senior physician Dr BP Tyagi, avoiding pollution is the only solution. "Four-layer masks can be used to protect against pollution. Wearing a mask significantly prevents PM 2.5 and PM 10 from reaching the lungs through the respiratory tract," he said.
He further suggested, "Avoid exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high. Avoid spending too much time outdoors, especially in the morning and evening when pollution levels are high. Eat vegetables and fruits that boost your immune system. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated."
Also Read:
1. Delhi Conducts First Cloud Seeding Trial To Tackle Pollution Crisis
2. Can Delhi Really Wash Away Its Smog? Experts Doubt Delhi’s Cloud Seeding Will Clear The Air
3. Can Artificial Rain Clear Delhi Smog? The Promise & Pitfalls Of Cloud Seeding