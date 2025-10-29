ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Delhi's Cloud Seeding Experiment Failed To Bring Rain? Govt Plans More Trials Till February 2026

New Delhi: The Delhi government's ambitious experiment to create artificial rain to bring down the pollution levels did not yield the expected results.

On Tuesday, the government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, conducted cloud seeding operations, its first such endeavour in over five decades, over many parts of the city including Burari, Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar and Badli, but the experiment failed to produce rain in most areas, consequently shattering hopes of immediate relief from the toxic air. Experts have cited that low humidity and high cloud altitude may have spoiled the attempt.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, at 5 AM on Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) around ITO was recorded at 307, which falls in the "very poor" category. Delhi's average AQI stood at 306 at 8 AM, marking a slight rise from the AQI of 294 on Tuesday, which was in the "poor" range.

Officials said the experiment was unsuccessful and brought no measurable rainfall, neither did it improve the air quality.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was no measurable rain over Delhi. The only light rain recorded was 0.1 mm in Noida and 0.2 mm in Greater Noida around 4 PM.

A report by the government stated that there was a slight decrease in levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) at the test locations after the operation. For instance, PM2.5 levels dropped from 221-230 to around 203-207, while PM10 levels reduced from 206-209 to 163-177. Officials attributed the nominal impact of the experiment to an unfavourable weather system, including low moisture levels of just 10-15 percent, which is significantly below range for cloud seeding.

What Is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding is a scientific technique that involves releasing chemicals such as silver iodide, sodium chloride or calcium chloride into the clouds via aircraft, causing water vapour to condense and fall as rain. In this experiment, special chemical flares are released into the clouds using a Cessna aircraft. These particles accelerate the formation of water droplets in the clouds, leading to rainfall under appropriate humidity conditions. Selecting appropriate clouds, timing the flares, and closely monitoring the weather are very crucial for the success of this process. After the operation, all data related to rainfall and air quality is collected to scientifically evaluate the impact.

How the Experiment Was Conducted

After successful trial on October 23, the government went ahead with cloud seeding on Tuesday (October 28) to tame the toxic air. The expert team from IIT Kanpur operated two flights from Kanpur and Meerut airfields. Both flights covered Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Sadakpur, Bhojpur and surrounding areas. Each flight released eight flares weighing approximately 0.5 kg each, each containing a special mixture that helps increase humidity in the clouds. The operation lasted approximately one and a half hours. During this period, the humidity remained between 15-20 percent, which was slightly below required levels but sufficient for scientific experiments.

State Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa explained that a Cessna aircraft took off from Kanpur carrying roughly eight fire flares, each weighing about 2-2.5 kg. The fire flares contained silver iodide and sodium chloride, and were burned satisfactorily over the predetermined locations to trigger rainfall. Each flare conducted more burning activity in a 30-minute time period for about two minutes.

A second round of seeding was conducted later in the day over outer Delhi, including Badli, with another set of flares. "Since the wind direction is currently towards the north, areas in that direction are being targeted," Sirsa said, adding that 9-10 more trials are planned in the coming days.