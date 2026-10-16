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CJP Protest: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing Plea On Central Park Shutdown, Hopes 'Better Sense Will Prevail'

File photo of the Supreme Court ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that it hopes "better sense will prevail" among all concerned, as it declined an urgent hearing on a plea against the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) order shutting down Central Park at Connaught Place ahead of the proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

"Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell 'mungfali', someone wants law and order. All these are related,” the apex court observed orally.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has called on "patriots" to gather with the national flag at Central Park in Delhi's business hub Connaught Place on Friday, alleging that the party's co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were "jailed for unfurling the Tricolour". The matter was mentioned before a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which said it is not keen on entertaining the plea for an urgent hearing. The counsel argued that NDMC issued directions late Thursday night to shut down Central Park, effectively preventing trade. "We hope better sense will prevail on everyone. Small shopkeepers earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty entire families will face," the bench observed.