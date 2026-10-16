CJP Protest: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing Plea On Central Park Shutdown, Hopes 'Better Sense Will Prevail'
"If there's loss of business, we will exercise our powers under constitutional jurisdiction. Let's cross that bridge when it comes," Justice Bagchi said.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 16, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday orally observed that it hopes "better sense will prevail" among all concerned, as it declined an urgent hearing on a plea against the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) order shutting down Central Park at Connaught Place ahead of the proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
"Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell 'mungfali', someone wants law and order. All these are related,” the apex court observed orally.
CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has called on "patriots" to gather with the national flag at Central Park in Delhi's business hub Connaught Place on Friday, alleging that the party's co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were "jailed for unfurling the Tricolour".
The matter was mentioned before a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which said it is not keen on entertaining the plea for an urgent hearing.
The counsel argued that NDMC issued directions late Thursday night to shut down Central Park, effectively preventing trade.
"We hope better sense will prevail on everyone. Small shopkeepers earn their livelihood during these days. We know the hardship and difficulty entire families will face," the bench observed.
Justice Bagchi observed that the various issues surrounding the protest, including the right to protest, the proposed selling of 'mungfali' and concerns over law and order, are interconnected. "Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell 'mungfali', someone wants law and order. All these are related," Justice Bagchi said.
The bench further observed that the court can exercise its constitutional jurisdiction if the situation results in business losses.
"If there's loss of business, we will exercise our powers under constitutional jurisdiction. Let's cross that bridge when it comes," Justice Bagchi said.
The bench hinted that it has ample jurisdiction to intervene if the measures are found to be disproportionate, including through its powers under public and compensation law.
After a brief hearing on the matter, the bench indicated that the plea may be listed either on October 26 or 27.
Also Read: