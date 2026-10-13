ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Protest Crackdown: As Judge Falls Ill, SC Defers Pleas Against Govt Curbs To October 15

Workers of SFI, AISF and AIYF being detained by Delhi Police during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to October 15 a batch of petitions alleging detentions, assaults on protesters and sweeping curbs on public transport ahead of a demonstration seeking Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, after one of the judges on the bench felt unwell.

The adjournment comes amid intensifying legal scrutiny of police action against protesters in the national capital last Saturday. Also, strict transport curbs were imposed ahead of the demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and allied groups.

The matters came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

During the hearing, the CJI informed the petitioners that Justice Mohana is not keeping well and deferred the clutch of petitions after both sides agreed to an adjournment to enable Justice Mohana to recover.

Regarding the notices issued in contempt proceedings alleging disobedience of the court's earlier directions during the protest against the CEC, the bench granted Delhi Police and other authorities time until Wednesday evening to file their responses.

The apex court stated that these petitions would be heard on Thursday, provided their filing defects are cured.

However, it is not clear whether a separate petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 10 other INDIA bloc leaders, challenging alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), would be heard along with the pleas claiming illegal detentions and closure of Delhi Metro stations.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned a petition filed by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) before the bench led by the CJI today. The plea sought safeguards for journalists covering protests, particularly women journalists.

"We'd like some senior officer to remain present here and explain," observed the bench.

Jaising informed the bench that advance notice was given to the Solicitor General.