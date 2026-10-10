'Urban Naxal Mindset': BJP Chief Alleges Rahul, Arvind Kejriwal-Led 'Anarchic' Groups Attempting To Destabilise India
The remarks come as the CJP is to hold a protest today, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the SIR exercise.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday targeted Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while accusing them of leading "anarchic groups" that are trying to destabilise India with the backing of foreign forces, describing their mindset as that of "Urban Naxals."
He asserted that the government will deal sternly with their "ill intentions," while the party workers will foil their design on the ground. The remarks came ahead of the CJP on Saturday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Addressing a press conference, Nabin said, "An attempt is being made to create a state of anarchy in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilise the country and its 140 crore people. Who is doing this? They are two anarchic groups, one led by 'INDI Alliance' leader Rahul Gandhi, and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal and his associate CJP," he added.
VIDEO | Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin says, "Over the past 12 years, under the Prime Minister's leadership, we have worked to eliminate terrorism and free the country from Naxalism. However, some people with an Urban Naxal mindset are still trying to destabilise the country.… pic.twitter.com/ROMdm4uljj— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026
The BJP chief said both groups are trying to compete with each other to prove who is the greater anarchist, pointing out that the people of India are fully aware of their objectives. The BJP chief further issued a clear "warning" by saying, "Those relying on foreign powers to destabilise India will never succeed."
"I give a clear warning to you today that the 'bikau' politics you are pursuing and attempting to destabilise India in collusion with foreign forces will never succeed. I warn you today that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the patriotic people of this country will give you a fitting reply," Nabin said.
"The government of India will deal sternly with the situation as you attempt to stoke tension, and BJP workers, remaining firmly among the people, will thwart these designs of yours," he said.
The BJP chief also targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying his intentions to destabilise the country would never succeed, while accusing him and other Opposition leaders of having an “Urban Naxal” mindset.
“Over the past 12 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have steered the country out of an atmosphere of fear and endeavoured to eradicate terrorism and Naxalism from their very roots. Yet, there are still individuals with an 'Urban Naxal' mindset who are intent on destabilising the nation. Rahul Gandhi, your intentions will never succeed."
"The youth of India are observing the language being used by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, members of the 'INDI Alliance,' and the so-called youth leadership of the CJP,” he said.
He said India's youth were closely connected to the country's culture, democracy and Constitution and would not accept what he described as attempts to challenge the constitutional framework or insult people holding the country's highest offices.
Further, Nabin accused the Opposition of insulting the public mandate by challenging democracy in the name of the Constitution and spreading what he described as falsehoods. He said the people's mandate was currently being exercised by the country's leadership and alleged that repeated electoral defeats in various states had left Opposition parties frustrated.
"Your repeated electoral defeats in various states and the resulting desperation suggest that, in some way, you do not wish to see this country move forward peacefully. However, I warn you today that the BJP and the patriotic citizens of this country will give you a fitting and stern response,” Nabin said.
Nabin also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to building a “New India” and enjoyed the trust of 140 crore citizens. He further accused the Opposition of attempting to prevent the country from moving forward peacefully and warned that the BJP and patriotic citizens would give a strong response to such efforts.
"The government of India will deal strictly with the attempts you are making to incite tension, and BJP workers, remaining constantly among the people, will effectively thwart your designs. As the Prime Minister dedicates himself to building a 'New India' and enjoys the trust of 140 crore citizens, we assure the people that we remain fully committed to the nation's development," the BJP chief added.
The proposed protest comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of “vote chori” and the revision of electoral rolls.
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