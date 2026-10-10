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'Urban Naxal Mindset': BJP Chief Alleges Rahul, Arvind Kejriwal-Led 'Anarchic' Groups Attempting To Destabilise India

In this image posted on Friday, BJP national president Nitin Nabin chairs a meeting with the national general secretaries, at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday targeted Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while accusing them of leading "anarchic groups" that are trying to destabilise India with the backing of foreign forces, describing their mindset as that of "Urban Naxals."

He asserted that the government will deal sternly with their "ill intentions," while the party workers will foil their design on the ground. The remarks came ahead of the CJP on Saturday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Addressing a press conference, Nabin said, "An attempt is being made to create a state of anarchy in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilise the country and its 140 crore people. Who is doing this? They are two anarchic groups, one led by 'INDI Alliance' leader Rahul Gandhi, and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal and his associate CJP," he added.

The BJP chief said both groups are trying to compete with each other to prove who is the greater anarchist, pointing out that the people of India are fully aware of their objectives. The BJP chief further issued a clear "warning" by saying, "Those relying on foreign powers to destabilise India will never succeed."

"I give a clear warning to you today that the 'bikau' politics you are pursuing and attempting to destabilise India in collusion with foreign forces will never succeed. I warn you today that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the patriotic people of this country will give you a fitting reply," Nabin said.

"The government of India will deal sternly with the situation as you attempt to stoke tension, and BJP workers, remaining firmly among the people, will thwart these designs of yours," he said.

The BJP chief also targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying his intentions to destabilise the country would never succeed, while accusing him and other Opposition leaders of having an “Urban Naxal” mindset.

“Over the past 12 years, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have steered the country out of an atmosphere of fear and endeavoured to eradicate terrorism and Naxalism from their very roots. Yet, there are still individuals with an 'Urban Naxal' mindset who are intent on destabilising the nation. Rahul Gandhi, your intentions will never succeed."

"The youth of India are observing the language being used by Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, members of the 'INDI Alliance,' and the so-called youth leadership of the CJP,” he said.