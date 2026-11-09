ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Chokes On Smog Morning After Diwali: Stark Gap As Aqi.in Shows 1,039 While Govt App Reads 368

New Delhi: Delhi was engulfed in a thick layer of smog the morning after Diwali as firecracker emissions added to an already polluted atmosphere, pushing the capital city's air quality closer to the 'severe' category.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the government's Sameer App, stood at 368 at 7.05 am on Monday, 9 November, while 15 of the 59 monitoring stations recorded an AQI above 400. Forty other stations recorded an AQI of 300+, with many of them close to 400. Four stations recorded an AQI above 250. As per India’s National Air Quality Index (AQI), an AQI of 0–50 is 'good', 51–100 is 'satisfactory', 101–200 is moderate , 201–300 is poor, 301–400 is very poor, and 401–500 is 'severe' .

Interestingly, there was a stark discrepancy between air-quality readings by Sameer and the private monitoring platform AQI.in. The latter displayed an AQI of 1,039 for New Delhi, categorised as "hazardous", at 6.31 am this morning, while the government’s Sameer app showed 368, in the "very poor" category.

Private monitoring platform AQI.in (Screengrab)

Sameer App shows AQI at 368 on Monday morning. (Screengrab)

Firecracker activity increased after 5 pm on Sunday and continued throughout most of the night, as smoke spread across roads and residential areas. Visibility dropped in several parts of the capital, while residents reported a strong smell of burnt firecrackers and difficulty in breathing.

Worst-affected areas

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400. Burari Crossing registered the highest reading at 441, followed by Vivek Vihar at 437, Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 434, North Campus of Delhi University and Jahangirpuri at 433 each, and Rohini at 430.

Other locations in the severe category included Mundka at 417, Punjabi Bagh at 409, NIH Narela at 407 and ITO at 407. Among other monitoring stations, CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 396, Aya Nagar 386, Talkatora Garden 384, NSUT Jaffarpur 378, Lodhi Road 370, Mandir Marg 369, Wazirpur 365, R K Puram 364, Badarpur 363, IHBAS Dilshad Garden 363 and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range 361.

Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 340, Anand Vihar 335, IMD Lodhi Road 323, Ashok Vihar 319 and Sri Aurobindo Marg 267. Data for IIT Delhi and Dwarka Sector 8 was unavailable.

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