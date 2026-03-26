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Delhi CM Inaugurates International Film Festival, Stresses Cultural Growth

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, actress and BJP MPs Kanagana Ranaut, Hema Malini, actress Sharmila Tagore and others at the inauguration of the International Film Festival Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 and said the initiative will help position the national capital as a global hub for cinema and culture. The week-long festival, to be held from March 25 to 31, will showcase more than 125 Indian and international films and host a series of masterclasses, panel discussions and cultural events involving leading names from the film industry, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta described the event as a significant step in strengthening Delhi's identity on the global cinematic platform. She said the city has long been a centre of art and culture, and the festival builds on that legacy by bringing together filmmakers, artists and audiences from across the world.

She said cinema goes beyond entertainment, acting as a medium that connects people across languages and geographies, and offers new perspectives on society. Highlighting the broader vision, the chief minister said the government aims to develop the festival as a long-term cultural initiative to boost film tourism, generate opportunities for youth and strengthen the creative economy.