Delhi Charts A New Course: Yamuna Cruise To Set Sail By February Next Year

New Delhi: Delhiites will no longer have to go to Goa or Mumbai to enjoy a cruise ride. The Delhi government has drawn a masterplan to start a cruise on Yamuna River. The move is aimed at revitalising tourism in the national capital while reviving the Yamuna. The ambitious cruise service is expected to be launched soon.

This initiative on the National Waterway 110 is being developed by the coordinated efforts of the Lieutenant Governor's office and the Delhi Government. The cruise service is being developed while looking at strengthening water transport, boosting economic activity and contributing to the ongoing Yamuna rejuvenation efforts.

According to the agreement signed between five key agencies including Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the service is expected to be launched by February next year.

Sources said that special attention is being paid to infrastructure development. Two jetties and landing points are being established along the river for the smooth operation of the cruise. One jetty will be located at Sonia Vihar and the other at Jagatpur. These jetties will provide safe and convenient platforms for passengers to embark and disembark.

The officials are also working on managing the Wazirabad Barrage to ensure that a minimum water level is maintained in the Yamuna. Adequate depth (approximately 1.5 meters to 2 meters) is being ensured for boating, especially during the dry season.

Preparations are being continuously reviewed by the Lieutenant Governor and other ministers. The government originally planned to launch the service in November 2025 but the deadline was extended due to technical and infrastructural requirements. The current target is to open the service for the public by the end of February 2026.