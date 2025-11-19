Delhi Charts A New Course: Yamuna Cruise To Set Sail By February Next Year
The move is aimed at revitalising tourism in the national capital while reviving the Yamuna.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhiites will no longer have to go to Goa or Mumbai to enjoy a cruise ride. The Delhi government has drawn a masterplan to start a cruise on Yamuna River. The move is aimed at revitalising tourism in the national capital while reviving the Yamuna. The ambitious cruise service is expected to be launched soon.
This initiative on the National Waterway 110 is being developed by the coordinated efforts of the Lieutenant Governor's office and the Delhi Government. The cruise service is being developed while looking at strengthening water transport, boosting economic activity and contributing to the ongoing Yamuna rejuvenation efforts.
According to the agreement signed between five key agencies including Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the service is expected to be launched by February next year.
Sources said that special attention is being paid to infrastructure development. Two jetties and landing points are being established along the river for the smooth operation of the cruise. One jetty will be located at Sonia Vihar and the other at Jagatpur. These jetties will provide safe and convenient platforms for passengers to embark and disembark.
The officials are also working on managing the Wazirabad Barrage to ensure that a minimum water level is maintained in the Yamuna. Adequate depth (approximately 1.5 meters to 2 meters) is being ensured for boating, especially during the dry season.
Preparations are being continuously reviewed by the Lieutenant Governor and other ministers. The government originally planned to launch the service in November 2025 but the deadline was extended due to technical and infrastructural requirements. The current target is to open the service for the public by the end of February 2026.
"This service will give Delhi a 'new identity' and help expand its tourism-based economy. The project will generate employment opportunities and is expected to revive cultural ties associated with the river," said Delhi’s Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.
This project is expected to help shed the image of the Yamuna being polluted while giving it a recreational and cultural identity. The plan also aims to maintain the good water quality of the section of the river selected for the cruise service and accelerate efforts to clean the rest of the river.
Delhi’s Water Minister Parvesh Verma said that he reviewed the progress of the recreational boat tourism and ferry service project with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.
“It will promote eco-tourism in Delhi, strengthen local connectivity and play a vital role in the overall development of the Yamuna banks," he claimed.
In the initial phase, the cruise service will operate on a specially developed section of the Yamuna River covering a distance of approximately 6 km to 8 km. This section of the Yamuna River has comparatively better water quality, making it safe for passengers to travel. This will serve as a historic foundation for strengthening river cruise tourism between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur and pave the way for the development of the Yamuna. Its starting point will be Sonia Vihar Pusta near Wazirabad Barrage and it will conclude at Jagatpur near Shani Temple.
