ETV Bharat / bharat

No Valid Voter Will Be Left Out: Delhi CEO After Notices To CM Rekha Gupta, Kejriwal

New Delhi: Election authorities in Delhi have said that no valid voter will be removed from electoral rolls after notices were issued to several prominent people including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over electoral "discrepancies".

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar told ETV Bharat that the commission is fully committed to ensuring that no valid voter's name is left out of the electoral rolls.

The CEO said that the commission would set up special camps to add names of voters after 47.5 lakh people were removed in the draft list. The draft voter list was released by the Election Commission on August 31 as part of ongoing SIR.

Notices have been sent to about 1.6 lakh voters of Delhi for the variance in the age of their parents. Apart from that, notices have also been issued to about 33 lakh voters to seek clarifications after their documents were found to be inconsistent. Voters with errors in their applications or forms such as spelling of names, date of birth, or mistakes in the names of grandparents have also been sent notices and asked to respond.

Election authorities will organise special camps in Delhi on September 20 and September 27 (Sunday) to add any voters. The commission will also set up special camps for the homeless people who live in various shelters.

In the 10 assembly constituencies of Delhi where more than 40 percent of voters' names have been removed, those who have objected to the deletion of their names and submitted claims their names will be added to the list after a thorough investigation. The final voter list will be released on November 4.