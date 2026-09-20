No Valid Voter Will Be Left Out: Delhi CEO After Notices To CM Rekha Gupta, Kejriwal
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar has said that the special camps are are being set up to add genuine voters left out in SIR.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Election authorities in Delhi have said that no valid voter will be removed from electoral rolls after notices were issued to several prominent people including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over electoral "discrepancies".
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar told ETV Bharat that the commission is fully committed to ensuring that no valid voter's name is left out of the electoral rolls.
The CEO said that the commission would set up special camps to add names of voters after 47.5 lakh people were removed in the draft list. The draft voter list was released by the Election Commission on August 31 as part of ongoing SIR.
Notices have been sent to about 1.6 lakh voters of Delhi for the variance in the age of their parents. Apart from that, notices have also been issued to about 33 lakh voters to seek clarifications after their documents were found to be inconsistent. Voters with errors in their applications or forms such as spelling of names, date of birth, or mistakes in the names of grandparents have also been sent notices and asked to respond.
Election authorities will organise special camps in Delhi on September 20 and September 27 (Sunday) to add any voters. The commission will also set up special camps for the homeless people who live in various shelters.
In the 10 assembly constituencies of Delhi where more than 40 percent of voters' names have been removed, those who have objected to the deletion of their names and submitted claims their names will be added to the list after a thorough investigation. The final voter list will be released on November 4.
Compared to the 47.5 lakh voters who were left out of the draft list, the number of claims and applications received so far is only around 70 thousand. According to the data released by the office of CEO, between August 31 and September 16, a total of 68,043 people have claimed that their names were wrongly removed.
When asked whether the last date for submission of applications can be extended, CEO Kumar indicated that there was a possibility. However, the final decision on this will be taken after assessing the situation towards the last days of the deadline, the official said.
The commission has appealed to the people to submit their answers in time at the Election Commission office or via online mode.
In Bela Estate, which comes under the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency, names of 728 out of the total 729 voters were removed from the voter list. On this, the CEO said that a special camp has been set up there. “The process of adding names has been started by taking valid documents from people,” he said.
ETV had highlighted the cases of voter deletions after which the commission deployed special officers there. The CEO reiterated that the names of voters whose names have been deleted due to change in residence, death or duplication, objections with valid documents can be submitted till September 30.
Names of more than 43 lakh voters are under the affected list due to Absent, Shifted, Duplicate and Dead (ASDD) category or other anomalies. Since the release of the draft list, people are applying to re-register their names in the voter list through Form-6. The Election Commission has appealed to the citizens to check their documents in time without waiting for the last date and secure their right to vote by filling the prescribed form.
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