Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar Transferred To Jammu & Kashmir Amid SIR Row
Delhi received more than 3.18 lakh Form 6 applications across its 13 districts between August 31 and November 18.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.
The 2006-batch IAS officer had assumed charge as Delhi CEO on February 13, 2026, and his transfer orders were issued in November. His transfer after just nine months in the post has triggered discussions in administrative circles.
At the time of his appointment, Kumar was entrusted with the important responsibility of overseeing the SIR exercise in the national capital. The process of filing claims and objections related to the electoral rolls is currently underway.
Voters can apply to include their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 until November 25, while the final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on December 22.
However, an official from the CEO's office said the transfer has no direct connection with the SIR exercise.
47 Lakh Names Removed By SIR
Before taking charge as Delhi CEO, Ashok Kumar was serving as Secretary in the General Administration Department of the Delhi government. He was also holding the additional charge of Secretary of the Labour Department.
Under his leadership, the SIR exercise began in the national capital on June 30. Enumeration forms were distributed and collected until August 17, following which the draft electoral roll was published on August 31.
The draft roll excluded around 47 lakh names from Delhi's electoral list, which had approximately 1.5 crore voters. The excluded entries were categorised as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate.
The removal of so many names from the draft roll triggered considerable controversy and protests. The matter is also pending before the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the CEO's office is reverifying the 47 lakh names excluded from the draft electoral roll. The process of locating and identifying voters who have changed their addresses is also underway.
With the revision exercise at such a sensitive and crucial stage, Kumar's transfer as Chief Electoral Officer has drawn attention at various levels.
Between August 31 and November 18, Delhi's 13 districts received 3,18,409 Form 6 applications from people seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls. The applications were submitted against the backdrop of 47 lakh names being excluded from the draft roll.
The West district recorded the highest number of applications at 38,790, followed by North-East, with 31,141 and East, with 30,383.
According to the Delhi CEO's office, other districts also received applications for inclusion. These included South-East (30,540), North-West (30,313), South-West (28,238), South (27,424), Outer North (23,207) and North (22,679).
Additionally, 21,532 applications were received in Central North, 14,383 in Old Delhi, 14,164 in Central and 5,615 in the New Delhi district. The figures also show that 2,12,400 Form 6 applications had been received before the SIR exercise, up to August 30.
Applications For Deletions, Corrections
In addition to applications for inclusion, the authorities also received a considerable number of requests to delete names and correct details in the electoral rolls. During the SIR period, authorities received 33,018 Form 7 applications to delete names from the electoral rolls, compared with 51,471 such applications received up to August 30.
Similarly, the office received 1,18,222 Form 8 applications for changes in names, addresses and other details, while the corresponding figure up to August 30 stood at 2,60,768. The CEO's office has clarified that the process of filing claims and objections will conclude on November 25, after which it will not accept fresh applications.
Applications received by November 25 will be processed by December 15, and the final electoral roll will be published on December 22.
Also Read: