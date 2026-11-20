ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar Transferred To Jammu & Kashmir Amid SIR Row

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

The 2006-batch IAS officer had assumed charge as Delhi CEO on February 13, 2026, and his transfer orders were issued in November. His transfer after just nine months in the post has triggered discussions in administrative circles.

At the time of his appointment, Kumar was entrusted with the important responsibility of overseeing the SIR exercise in the national capital. The process of filing claims and objections related to the electoral rolls is currently underway.

Voters can apply to include their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 until November 25, while the final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on December 22.

However, an official from the CEO's office said the transfer has no direct connection with the SIR exercise.

47 Lakh Names Removed By SIR

Before taking charge as Delhi CEO, Ashok Kumar was serving as Secretary in the General Administration Department of the Delhi government. He was also holding the additional charge of Secretary of the Labour Department.

Under his leadership, the SIR exercise began in the national capital on June 30. Enumeration forms were distributed and collected until August 17, following which the draft electoral roll was published on August 31.

The draft roll excluded around 47 lakh names from Delhi's electoral list, which had approximately 1.5 crore voters. The excluded entries were categorised as absent, shifted, dead and duplicate.

The removal of so many names from the draft roll triggered considerable controversy and protests. The matter is also pending before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the CEO's office is reverifying the 47 lakh names excluded from the draft electoral roll. The process of locating and identifying voters who have changed their addresses is also underway.