State, Centre Plan Radical Measures To Tackle Delhi Pollution Crisis; Sirsa Moots Carpool App; Yadav Calls For Ban On Vehicles Below BS-IV
In separate meetings on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav propose tough measures, warn residents of impending difficulties.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Faced with the pollution crisis in Delhi, state Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said his government was mulling radical solutions like a car pooling policy and the repairing of potholes across the national capital at a "war footing", measures that will likely have cascading impacts on residents and commuters.
Speaking at a press conference in the Secretariat for the second consecutive day, Sirsa, while sharing details of the government's plans to tackle the current crisis and upcoming challenges, clarified that based on data from previous years, the next few days could be challenging for Delhi residents.
It coincided with the Centre's parallel plans to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR cities, in which Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to undertake a detailed review of the Action Plans of the municipal bodies of Delhi and Sonipat, the third in an ongoing series. The meeting was attended by the Secretary (MoEFCC), Chairman, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), senior MoEFCC officers, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Secretary (Environment & Forest), GNCTD, and Municipal Commissioners of Delhi and Sonipat.
A Government Carpool App For Delhi
Sirsa said the government is working on a policy that will allow people to professionally carpool in their private cars, enabling them to share travel costs and even earn money. The main objective of this policy, said Sirsa, is to make better use of private vehicles and reduce traffic congestion on roads.
Currently, the commercial use of private cars is legally complex in many states. This policy aims to allow private car owners to legally share their empty seats without the hassle of a commercial license. Car owners will be able to share the costs of petrol and diesel with passengers. By filling empty seats during their journeys, owners will also be able to earn a small profit.
Towards this, the government is considering developing a digital platform where both driver and passenger can be verified via Aadhaar or other government-issued identity cards, for security purposes. Officegoers, or those traveling long distances, will be able to find passengers going in the same direction using this app.
Complete All Road Repairs On "War Footing"
Sirsa also said an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) will soon be implemented across Delhi, to reduce emissions caused by traffic jams. To smoothen traffic flow, the government is working with Google Maps and MapMyIndia to reduce congestions in hotspots.
Potholes on roads have been identified as a major obstacle in controlling dust pollution. The Environment Minister said the government has identified 62 pollution hotspots in Delhi, where special monitoring is being conducted. A dedicated survey team has been formed to inspect roads across the city. A third-party team will prepare a report on how many potholes have been filled, and how many remain.
Mandatory PUC, Budgetary Support For MCD, PWD
Sirsa also expressed concern that according to trends from 2023-24, the Air Quality Index (AQI) during the October-December period often exceeds 400, falling into the 'Severe' category. Given the current conditions and weather patterns, little relief is expected in the coming days.
The government anticipates that pollution levels may remain in the 'Severe' category, requiring further strengthening of protective measures. To control vehicular emissions, the Minister said vehicles will now be denied fuel in Delhi if they don't possess a valid 'Pollution Under Control (PUC)' certificate.
Recognising the crucial role of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in this fight against pollution, the Delhi Cabinet has approved significant financial outlays, releasing special funds to the MCD to purchase and operate mechanical road sweepers (MRS) and litter pickers. Resources will also be increased for the Public Works Department (PWD) to curb dust pollution.
Sirsa's Appeal To AAP Leaders
Regarding incidents of garbage dumps and fires allegedly started by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Sirsa said, "AAP leaders and workers are setting fires in various places to increase pollution in Delhi. I humbly request them not to do this. A case in Trilokpuri has come to light, where AAP's municipal councilor, Vijay Kumar, first set fire to garbage, and then made a video of it."
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Weighs In
Earlier, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, stressing the need to improve the global image of the national capital, directed officers to identify major sources of pollution in the NCR, and evolve practical and implementable solutions.
The Minister issued specific directions to curb all construction and demolition (C&D) activities, unless C&D handling and processing infrastructure is identified and built within a 10-km radius of a construction site. He further directed to prohibit demolition during the NCR's peak pollution period. Inspection drives across NCR cities were ordered to be launched, along with strict action against defaulters.
Emphasising that challans should not be an end in itself, the Minister called for a practical approach, focusing on targeting major polluters rather than inconveniencing the common public. “Motivate stakeholders, persuade the public, and act firmly against defaulters,” he said.
Yadav also said multi-level parking facilities in Delhi should be properly placed, to ensure they themselves do not cause traffic congestion. He instructed that illegal parking and encroachments in 62 identified traffic congestion hotspots be removed.
Ban On Entry Of Vehicles Below BS-IV
A detailed plan is to be prepared to identify road corridors and enable signal-free movement during peak traffic hours, from 9-11 am and 4-7 pm, in coordination with Delhi Police, where vehicles below BS-IV standards won't be allowed. The Minister stressed that unplanned urban expansion must be checked.
For residents of high-rise buildings, he called for last-mile connectivity to nearby public transport hubs to reduce peak-hour congestion, and directed exploration of expanding waste-to-energy plants at Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) dump sites. He also called for identification of open spaces for greening through public participation, including adoption of parks and water bodies.
360-Degree Approach For MCD, Handholding For Public Participation
He asked MCD to adopt a 360-degree approach, encompassing legislative reforms, enforcement action, and provision of alternative solutions for people living or working in encroachments, on the lines of voluntary relocation models followed in tiger reserves.
He further directed fast-tracking the liquidation of Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur legacy waste dump sites by the end of 2026, and requested CAQM to analyse PNG production and consumption bills of polluting industrial units to assess the actual transition of these units to clean fuel.
He also spoke of the need for sustained awareness programmes to bring about behavioural change among all stakeholders, and encouraged voluntary public participation.
Yadav also called for providing heating devices to labourers via CSR initiatives, to prevent the burning of biomass and MSW during winters. Emphasising handholding and supportive facilities to enable behavioural change, he called upon citizens to become active partners in the fight against air pollution.
