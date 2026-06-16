Delhi Census 2026: Over 55 Lakh Homes Covered In Digital Survey First Phase
According to preliminary data, the North-East district has emerged as the most populous district, and Old Delhi emerged as district with the lowest population count.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 12:42 AM IST|
Updated : June 16, 2026 at 12:48 AM IST
New Delhi: The first phase of the census—comprising house listing and housing enumeration—has been completed in Delhi. Surveys have been conducted on over 5.5 million (55 lakh) houses in the national capital, which are home to 7.663 million (76.63 lakh) families.
According to officials, preliminary data indicates that approximately 22 million (2.2 crore) people have been covered in this phase. However, the final report is not yet ready, and detailed statistics will be released following data compilation.
Door-to-door survey began on May 16
Work on the first phase of the census began on May 16. Before this, citizens were given the opportunity for self-enumeration from May 1 to May 15, allowing them to submit their details via a mobile app and online platforms.
Subsequently, from May 16 to June 15, trained enumerators conducted door-to-door visits to gather information. More than 45,000 house-listing blocks were created in Delhi for this task, with each block comprising an average of 150 to 200 houses. The entire process was conducted digitally this time to ensure more accurate and organised data collection.
Over 4,000 enumerators handled the responsibility
East Delhi district magistrate Amol Srivastava said that the district was divided into 26 zones based on its 26 wards. A 'charge officer' was appointed for each zone to oversee the census operations. Approximately 4,500 to 5,000 enumerators collected data through door-to-door visits across the district. He noted that 4,101 house-listing blocks were established in East Delhi, and the survey has been completed in all zones. The collected data is currently being compiled, after which a detailed report will be made public.
North-East district, the most populous
According to preliminary data, the North-East district has emerged as the most populous district. Surveys were conducted on over 823,000 (8.23 lakh) houses there, accommodating 630,000 (6.30 lakh) families. The district's estimated population has been recorded at over 2.9 million (29 lakh). Meanwhile, Old Delhi emerged as the district with the lowest population count, as approximately 295,000 households were covered.
Census 2026 entirely digital
According to Srivastava, this census—taking place for the first time since 2011—is entirely digital. All information has been recorded via a mobile app to ensure data quality and consistency. The digital process has made data collection more transparent and accurate.
Second phase to begin next year
The census process is being conducted in two phases. The first phase, comprising house listing and housing enumeration, has now been completed. This will be followed by the second phase—'population enumeration'—which is likely to commence around January-February 2027.
He explained that during this phase, personal and socio-economic information will be collected from every individual. Based on this data, the government will formulate plans, allocate resources, and draft development policies.
Srivastava commended the officials, school principals, teachers, and enumerators involved in the census work, noting that their coordinated efforts ensured the smooth completion of the entire process. He remarked that the collection of accurate and comprehensive data would pave the way for formulating better policies and plans in the future.