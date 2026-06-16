ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Census 2026: Over 55 Lakh Homes Covered In Digital Survey First Phase

New Delhi: The first phase of the census—comprising house listing and housing enumeration—has been completed in Delhi. Surveys have been conducted on over 5.5 million (55 lakh) houses in the national capital, which are home to 7.663 million (76.63 lakh) families.

According to officials, preliminary data indicates that approximately 22 million (2.2 crore) people have been covered in this phase. However, the final report is not yet ready, and detailed statistics will be released following data compilation.

Door-to-door survey began on May 16

Work on the first phase of the census began on May 16. Before this, citizens were given the opportunity for self-enumeration from May 1 to May 15, allowing them to submit their details via a mobile app and online platforms.

Subsequently, from May 16 to June 15, trained enumerators conducted door-to-door visits to gather information. More than 45,000 house-listing blocks were created in Delhi for this task, with each block comprising an average of 150 to 200 houses. The entire process was conducted digitally this time to ensure more accurate and organised data collection.

Over 4,000 enumerators handled the responsibility

East Delhi district magistrate Amol Srivastava said that the district was divided into 26 zones based on its 26 wards. A 'charge officer' was appointed for each zone to oversee the census operations. Approximately 4,500 to 5,000 enumerators collected data through door-to-door visits across the district. He noted that 4,101 house-listing blocks were established in East Delhi, and the survey has been completed in all zones. The collected data is currently being compiled, after which a detailed report will be made public.

North-East district, the most populous