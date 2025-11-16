ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Car Blast: In Major Breakthrough, NIA Arrests Suicide Bomber’s Aide

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack.

Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from Delhi Police.

NIA investigations had revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora , Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack. Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.