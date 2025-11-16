Delhi Car Blast: In Major Breakthrough, NIA Arrests Suicide Bomber’s Aide
NIA probe had revealed that the accused, a resident of Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with alleged suicide bomber.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack.
Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car involved in the attack was registered, was arrested from Delhi by the NIA, which had launched a massive search operation after taking over the case from Delhi Police.
NIA investigations had revealed that the accused, a resident of Samboora , Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack. Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.
NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.
The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital on 10th November.
Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, UP Police and various sister agencies, NIA is continuing its investigation across states. It is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case.
The blast occurred on November 10 evening close to one of India’s most iconic monuments, raising alarm over the breach in the high-security zone surrounding the Red Fort.
Also Read