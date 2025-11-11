Delhi Car Blast: Explosion, Chaos, And Aftermath; How Tragedy Unfolded Near Red Fort
A high-intensity blast near Delhi’s Red Fort left nine dead and several injured, triggering chaos and a massive security response across the capital.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 7:03 AM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: A significant blast occurred on Monday evening near Delhi's historical Red Fort, leaving one of the capital's busiest areas in pandemonium, with reports indicating at least nine individuals were killed and 20 individuals were injured.
The heavy blast occurred outside Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station around 6:52 PM, setting off several fires that involved multiple vehicles in the area and spreading through the old city.
The Explosion
Witnesses reported scenes of horror and confusion as fires ripped through the air and automobiles turned into inferno balls. A white Hyundai i20 with a registration number of HR26 CE 7674 that triggered the blast had slowed to a stop at a red light when it erupted. The power of the blast was so strong that almost two dozen cars, including the surrounding e-rickshaws, were engulfed in the flames.
"The explosion was coming from the rear area of the vehicle," a senior police officer said at the scene, while also referring to the subsequent fires from the explosion that were around for almost 40 minutes for the first responders at the Delhi Fire Department to pour water on. The Delhi Fire Department advised that it took until 7:29 PM to bring the total fire under control.
Eyewitness Accounts Paint a Scene of Horror
Among the first on the scene was Dharmender, a commuter who was walking home when the blast occurred. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he recalled the moments of panic, “I saw people burning, people running away from the car. It’s good to save yourself, but if someone is burning in front of you, you should try to save them too. I was shouting, asking people to help. Nobody was coming. I forcibly pulled one man out of the car. No one’s body was intact. There were body parts lying on the ground.”
Dharmender said he recognised the number plate, HR26 CE 7674, and immediately informed the police. “When the police staff arrived, they checked the car’s registration on their phones. The name that came up was Mohammad Salman. Later, police got to know it was sold to Nadeem,” he said.
The witness accused the authorities of being unprepared for emergencies in such a high-security zone. “There were only two constables stationed here, and the rest of the police and fire engines came 10 minutes later,” he said, adding that the blast damaged nearby shops and even shattered the glass panels at the Metro station.
Another eyewitness, Sunil Sethi, a blogger who happened to be in Chandni Chowk at the time, told ETV Bharat that the explosion resembled a war zone. He said , “We had just reached near the Gauri Shankar Temple when a massive explosion shook the ground. A huge fireball went up, and black smoke rose high into the air. People panicked and ran in all directions. I saw body parts lying on the road, an eye here, a hand there. Cars were burning like torches.”
Sethi said several people mistook the blast for a terrorist attack. “For a few seconds, nobody knew what had happened. Then someone shouted that there had been a terror strike at the Red Fort,” he said.
The Car’s Trail and Arrests
In a swift development, police in Haryana’s Gurugram arrested Mohammad Salman, the original owner of the i20. Salman told investigators he had sold the vehicle months ago to a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
Sources said the probe now focuses on whether Tariq resold the vehicle to another buyer, possibly a third party. Authorities are tracing all ownership transfers of the car and have requested records from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).
The revelation that the car had links to Pulwama, the site of the 2019 terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, has raised serious national security concerns.
Connection to Wider Explosives Seizures
The Red Fort blast came just hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police seized nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives from two residential buildings in Haryana’s Faridabad. The haul included 350 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, a common industrial chemical often used in bomb-making.
Police sources said the seizure was made based on information from a detained Kashmiri doctor, Adil Rather, who allegedly had links to extremist networks.
In another related development, Gujarat Police arrested a doctor named Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed from Adalaj near Gandhinagar. Saiyed was reportedly carrying three handguns, two Glocks and one Beretta, along with ammunition, raising further alarms about a possible coordinated network.
Although investigators have not yet confirmed any direct link between these arrests and the Red Fort blast, officials are not ruling out the possibility.
Political and Security Response
Home Minister Shah on Monday night visited the blast site and the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where most of the injured are being treated. He later briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation and assured a thorough probe.
“All possibilities are being investigated. The NIA, NSG, and FSL teams are on the spot,” Shah told reporters. “We will share the findings transparently once preliminary evidence is analysed.”
Security has been tightened not only in Delhi but across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Punjab, and West Bengal. In Noida, police increased patrols in crowded areas and set up barricades to check vehicles. The Uttar Pradesh DGP issued an alert to intensify surveillance at religious and public sites.
Chaos in Old Delhi
The area around Red Fort, one of India’s most visited tourist landmarks, was packed with commuters, street vendors, and shoppers when the explosion occurred. The adjoining Chandni Chowk market was quickly evacuated, and its traders’ association announced the market would remain closed on Tuesday.
Visuals from the scene showed charred vehicles, scattered debris, and pools of blood on the street. Police forensic teams marked evidence spots and collected fragments believed to be from the car’s fuel system and possible explosive residue.
Nearby landmarks, including the Shankar Temple and Metro police post, also sustained damage. Authorities have temporarily restricted entry and exit from Gates 1 and 4 of the Lal Quila Metro Station, though train operations continue.
Investigation Focus
Investigators are examining whether the explosion was accidental, possibly due to a CNG cylinder or fuel malfunction, or deliberately engineered. Early forensic samples suggest traces of ammonium nitrate and fuel accelerants, indicating the possibility of a manufactured explosive device.
A senior NIA officer said, “The car was in motion at the time of the explosion, not stationary. That rules out some mechanical failure scenarios. We are looking closely at the materials used and whether they match any recent seizures.” The Delhi Police Special Cell has retrieved CCTV footage from the Red Fort signal and the nearby Gauri Shankar Temple area. However, investigators said the footage is cluttered due to heavy evening traffic.
National Shock and Historic Echoes
The explosion near Red Fort, a site symbolic of India’s sovereignty and where every Independence Day the Prime Minister hoists the national flag, has revived memories of earlier attacks on the capital. Delhi last witnessed serial blasts in 2008, which killed over 20 people.
For many, the latest explosion is a grim reminder of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, in which a suicide bomber in an explosive-laden Maruti Eeco rammed a convoy of CRPF jawans. The Pulwama link to Monday’s blast has only intensified anxiety.
By late evening, rescue teams had recovered all visible remains and cleared the area, though police have maintained a cordon for continued forensic work. Hospitals have issued helpline numbers for families searching for missing relatives.
As the city mourns, questions loom large over urban security preparedness, especially in high-density, high-heritage zones like Red Fort. Dharmender’s anguished account of delayed emergency response and lack of police presence underscores the urgent need for review.
The Delhi government has announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for the injured, while the Ministry of Home Affairs is coordinating with the NIA to fast-track forensic analysis. What caused the explosion remains the central question.
