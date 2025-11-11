ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Car Blast: Explosion, Chaos, And Aftermath; How Tragedy Unfolded Near Red Fort

Officers from various security agencies investigate the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday. ( PTI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: A significant blast occurred on Monday evening near Delhi's historical Red Fort, leaving one of the capital's busiest areas in pandemonium, with reports indicating at least nine individuals were killed and 20 individuals were injured.

The heavy blast occurred outside Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station around 6:52 PM, setting off several fires that involved multiple vehicles in the area and spreading through the old city.

The Explosion

Witnesses reported scenes of horror and confusion as fires ripped through the air and automobiles turned into inferno balls. A white Hyundai i20 with a registration number of HR26 CE 7674 that triggered the blast had slowed to a stop at a red light when it erupted. The power of the blast was so strong that almost two dozen cars, including the surrounding e-rickshaws, were engulfed in the flames.

"The explosion was coming from the rear area of the vehicle," a senior police officer said at the scene, while also referring to the subsequent fires from the explosion that were around for almost 40 minutes for the first responders at the Delhi Fire Department to pour water on. The Delhi Fire Department advised that it took until 7:29 PM to bring the total fire under control.

Eyewitness Accounts Paint a Scene of Horror

Among the first on the scene was Dharmender, a commuter who was walking home when the blast occurred. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he recalled the moments of panic, “I saw people burning, people running away from the car. It’s good to save yourself, but if someone is burning in front of you, you should try to save them too. I was shouting, asking people to help. Nobody was coming. I forcibly pulled one man out of the car. No one’s body was intact. There were body parts lying on the ground.”

Dharmender said he recognised the number plate, HR26 CE 7674, and immediately informed the police. “When the police staff arrived, they checked the car’s registration on their phones. The name that came up was Mohammad Salman. Later, police got to know it was sold to Nadeem,” he said.

The witness accused the authorities of being unprepared for emergencies in such a high-security zone. “There were only two constables stationed here, and the rest of the police and fire engines came 10 minutes later,” he said, adding that the blast damaged nearby shops and even shattered the glass panels at the Metro station.

Another eyewitness, Sunil Sethi, a blogger who happened to be in Chandni Chowk at the time, told ETV Bharat that the explosion resembled a war zone. He said , “We had just reached near the Gauri Shankar Temple when a massive explosion shook the ground. A huge fireball went up, and black smoke rose high into the air. People panicked and ran in all directions. I saw body parts lying on the road, an eye here, a hand there. Cars were burning like torches.”

Sethi said several people mistook the blast for a terrorist attack. “For a few seconds, nobody knew what had happened. Then someone shouted that there had been a terror strike at the Red Fort,” he said.

The Car’s Trail and Arrests

In a swift development, police in Haryana’s Gurugram arrested Mohammad Salman, the original owner of the i20. Salman told investigators he had sold the vehicle months ago to a man named Tariq from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the probe now focuses on whether Tariq resold the vehicle to another buyer, possibly a third party. Authorities are tracing all ownership transfers of the car and have requested records from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The revelation that the car had links to Pulwama, the site of the 2019 terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, has raised serious national security concerns.

Connection to Wider Explosives Seizures

The Red Fort blast came just hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police seized nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives from two residential buildings in Haryana’s Faridabad. The haul included 350 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, a common industrial chemical often used in bomb-making.

Police sources said the seizure was made based on information from a detained Kashmiri doctor, Adil Rather, who allegedly had links to extremist networks.