Delhi Car Blast: ATS Raids In Lucknow After AK-47 Recovery From Doctor Shaheen’s Vehicle
Uttar Pradesh ATS conducted raids linked to Dr Shaheen Shahid, earlier caught with an AK-47, over suspected ties to the Red Fort blast.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday (November 11) conducted multiple raids in connection with Dr Shaheen Shahid, the woman doctor who was earlier caught carrying an AK-47 rifle in her car.
The searches are part of an ongoing investigation. Shaheen is suspected of links to those arrested after the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this week. She is known to be closely associated with Dr Muzammil Shakil. He was arrested in Faridabad.
ATS sources reported that raids were carried out at several locations in Lucknow. These included Dr Pravesh Ansari’s residence in the IIM Road–Husain Ganj area. Another house in Muttakipur, Madiyanv and a property in Khandari Bazaar were also searched.
Jammu and Kashmir Police teams attended all operations. In Saharanpur, three close associates of Dr Adil Ahmed have been detained for questioning.
Officials said electronic devices, storage drives and documents have been seized. These have been sent for forensic examination. The aim is to see if they are linked to the Delhi blast or to explosives recovered in Faridabad.
Investigators allege Dr Shaheen maintained links with Pakistan-based terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Police say preliminary intelligence suggests she contacted operatives in terror networks. The module looked to carry out activities in several states. Seven individuals have been arrested so far. Nearly 2,900 kg of explosives have been seized from different locations.
Dr Shaheen was associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad. As the investigation continues, ATS is verifying whether the campus or its resources were utilised for funding or logistics purposes.
Officials have added that Shaheen travelled frequently between Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi in recent months.
On Sunday, investigators recovered about 360 kg of explosive material, 20 timers, batteries, and other components. These were found in a room rented by Dr Muzammil Shakil in Dhauj village, Faridabad. An assault rifle, ammunition, and a pistol were also seized. Muzammil is from Pulwama. He had taught at Al-Falah University.
Gujarat ATS has arrested three suspected ISIS-linked individuals from Gandhinagar and Palanpur. One of them is Mohammad Suhail from Lakhimpur Kheri. He has been named in the same network. His family claims he is innocent and was only studying at a madrasa.
The car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday night killed at least nine people. More than 20 were injured. Teams from NIA and NSG are now examining whether the Faridabad explosives and the Delhi blast are connected.
Also Read: