Delhi Car Blast: ATS Raids In Lucknow After AK-47 Recovery From Doctor Shaheen’s Vehicle

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday (November 11) conducted multiple raids in connection with Dr Shaheen Shahid, the woman doctor who was earlier caught carrying an AK-47 rifle in her car.

The searches are part of an ongoing investigation. Shaheen is suspected of links to those arrested after the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this week. She is known to be closely associated with Dr Muzammil Shakil. He was arrested in Faridabad.

ATS sources reported that raids were carried out at several locations in Lucknow. These included Dr Pravesh Ansari’s residence in the IIM Road–Husain Ganj area. Another house in Muttakipur, Madiyanv and a property in Khandari Bazaar were also searched.

Jammu and Kashmir Police teams attended all operations. In Saharanpur, three close associates of Dr Adil Ahmed have been detained for questioning.

Officials said electronic devices, storage drives and documents have been seized. These have been sent for forensic examination. The aim is to see if they are linked to the Delhi blast or to explosives recovered in Faridabad.

Investigators allege Dr Shaheen maintained links with Pakistan-based terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Police say preliminary intelligence suggests she contacted operatives in terror networks. The module looked to carry out activities in several states. Seven individuals have been arrested so far. Nearly 2,900 kg of explosives have been seized from different locations.