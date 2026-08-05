Delhi Cabinet Proposes New 'Ease Of Doing Business' Bill To Simply And Regulate Trade
The Delhi Cabinet proposed the Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, to streamline approvals, introduce self-certification, and create a single-window online system for businesses.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, proposed the Delhi Government the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026’, to create a simpler, transparent and technology-driven framework for establishing and operating businesses in the national capital.
The Cabinet reviewed the draft bill on Tuesday and took the decision, which seeks to reduce regulatory barriers, expedite approvals, and create a more investor-friendly environment by introducing measures such as self-certification for low-risk industries, fixed timelines for clearances, and fewer routine inspections.
“Our goal is to ensure entrepreneurs spend their time growing their businesses, not running from one government office to another,” the CM said.
The draft Bill aligns with the Government of India’s Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Initiative (Phase II) and the principles of the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2023. It proposes a Single Window System that allows access to approvals, registrations, licences, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and utility connections through a unified online platform.
Services including building plan approvals, factory licences, fire clearances, water and electricity connections, RERA registrations, and other permissions will be processed within defined timeframes under the new framework.
The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will act as the nodal agency to coordinate approval processes across various departments and civic bodies.
A notable provision in the Bill is deemed approval, where applications not processed within the stipulated timeline will be considered approved automatically, with applicants able to download their approvals via the online portal.
The Bill also introduces self-certification for specific low-risk activities related to fire safety, building approvals, pollution clearances, and low-tension electricity connections. Additionally, businesses registered under GST, FSSAI, the MSMED Act, or Labour Codes may be exempt from obtaining multiple separate licences.
The CM Gupta added that routine inspections would be suspended for three years after registration under normal conditions, with inspections limited to cases of serious complaints. The Bill further proposes a Negative List approach, whereby businesses may engage in activities unless explicitly prohibited.
According to her, the reforms signify a move towards trust-based governance while maintaining stringent action against genuine violations. Following approval by the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Cabinet, the Bill will be forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further consideration.
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