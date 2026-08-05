ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Cabinet Proposes New 'Ease Of Doing Business' Bill To Simply And Regulate Trade

Representational Image | Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates the registration portal for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, in New Delhi on August 1. ( X/@gupta_rekha X vias ANI Photo )

New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, proposed the Delhi Government the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026’, to create a simpler, transparent and technology-driven framework for establishing and operating businesses in the national capital.

The Cabinet reviewed the draft bill on Tuesday and took the decision, which seeks to reduce regulatory barriers, expedite approvals, and create a more investor-friendly environment by introducing measures such as self-certification for low-risk industries, fixed timelines for clearances, and fewer routine inspections.

“Our goal is to ensure entrepreneurs spend their time growing their businesses, not running from one government office to another,” the CM said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chairing cabinet meeting (ETV Bharat)

The draft Bill aligns with the Government of India’s Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Initiative (Phase II) and the principles of the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2023. It proposes a Single Window System that allows access to approvals, registrations, licences, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and utility connections through a unified online platform.