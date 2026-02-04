ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Businessman Dies After 'Delivery Boys' Beat Him With Helmets In Connaught Place

New Delhi: A 36-year-old businessman was allegedly beaten to death by food delivery agents in central Delhi’s Connaught Place, police said. The incident took place on the intervening night of January 2 and January 3, but the victim succumbed to injuries in a hospital on January 19, they said.

Identified as Shivam Gupta, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, the victim had been battling for his life in the hospital for over two weeks.

Police said at least two delivery agents had been arrested, while the third one was being questioned. “We have registered a case and started the investigation. CCTV footage of the area and call records are being examined, while help has been sought from forensics experts,” they said.

The attackers allegedly used helmets to hit Gupta following an argument when he was out to party. He was then left bleeding on the pavement in the popular shopping area.

Two of the accused have been arrested, while the third is being questioned for his role. “The accused confessed during questioning that Gupta was murdered due to a case of ‘mistaken identity’. One of the accused had argued with a youth over water in Connaught Place. He then called the other two accused to the spot, and due to the mistaken identity, the accused beat Gupta to death with a helmet,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the New Delhi district, Devesh.

He said the incident took place on the night of January 3, when the Connaught Place Police Station received a call around 1:30 AM, informing them that a youth was lying in a pool of blood in the E-block area and had been brutally beaten with helmets.