Delhi Business Hit By 70% As Trade Body Seeks PM's Intervention To Curb Protests During Festive Season
According to the traders' body, daily shoppers from outside the national capital have dropped sharply, and visits to local markets have also declined.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking restrictions on large-scale protests in Delhi's key commercial and central areas from Navratri to Diwali, citing a sharp decline in business activity and traffic disruptions.
CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the festive season, beginning with Sharadiya Navratri and Ramlila events on October 11, is crucial for traders, with Diwali and the wedding season following soon after.
He warned that continued disruptions could affect the business of around 15 lakh traders in the national capital.
CTI Reports 70% Decline In Business
According to survey figures released by CTI general secretaries Gurmeet Arora and Ramesh Ahuja, business activity in Delhi has declined by around 70 per cent over the past three days, leaving markets operating at approximately 30 per cent of their usual levels.
The organisation said the number of shoppers arriving from outside Delhi had fallen from an estimated two to three lakh daily to around 40,000-50,000. Local customer footfall has also dropped by more than 50 per cent.
CTI attributed the decline to repeated metro station closures and traffic congestion around Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar, which it said were discouraging customers from visiting markets.
"We fully respect the right to peaceful protest in a democracy. However, when thousands gather for demonstrations in central Delhi just before the festive season, it directly affects traders," Goyal said.
CTI Seeks Restrictions On Large Gatherings
In its letter to the Prime Minister, CTI has sought restrictions on demonstrations involving more than 1,000 people in major markets, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and the Lutyens' zone from Navratri until Diwali.
The organisation has also called for clear guidelines that limit the number of participants allowed at protests in these areas in the future. CTI general secretary Gurmeet Arora said fresh rules were needed to minimise disruptions to businesses, traffic and the public.
Additionally, the traders' body has proposed setting up a permanent protest zone outside central Delhi, suggesting Burari or Ramlila Maidan as possible locations for demonstrations.
CTI maintained that while peaceful demonstrations are an essential democratic right, large and prolonged gatherings in the heart of the capital during the peak festive period can disrupt commercial activity and cause substantial financial losses. The organisation urged the government to issue clear directions before the festive rush intensifies.
Appeal Comes Ahead Of October 10 Protest
CTI further expressed apprehensions that delays in issuing clear guidelines could lead to further financial losses for traders during the festive and wedding seasons.
The appeal comes ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
In view of this, CTI has urged the government to address the issue before continued demonstrations and associated traffic restrictions further affect commercial activity across the capital.
Also Read: