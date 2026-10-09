ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Business Hit By 70% As Trade Body Seeks PM's Intervention To Curb Protests During Festive Season

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking restrictions on large-scale protests in Delhi's key commercial and central areas from Navratri to Diwali, citing a sharp decline in business activity and traffic disruptions.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the festive season, beginning with Sharadiya Navratri and Ramlila events on October 11, is crucial for traders, with Diwali and the wedding season following soon after.

He warned that continued disruptions could affect the business of around 15 lakh traders in the national capital.

CTI Reports 70% Decline In Business

According to survey figures released by CTI general secretaries Gurmeet Arora and Ramesh Ahuja, business activity in Delhi has declined by around 70 per cent over the past three days, leaving markets operating at approximately 30 per cent of their usual levels.

The organisation said the number of shoppers arriving from outside Delhi had fallen from an estimated two to three lakh daily to around 40,000-50,000. Local customer footfall has also dropped by more than 50 per cent.

CTI attributed the decline to repeated metro station closures and traffic congestion around Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar, which it said were discouraging customers from visiting markets.

"We fully respect the right to peaceful protest in a democracy. However, when thousands gather for demonstrations in central Delhi just before the festive season, it directly affects traders," Goyal said.

CTI Seeks Restrictions On Large Gatherings