ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Bus Gang Rape Case: 'My Son Is Innocent, He Was Framed By The Conductor,' Claims Mother Of Arrested Driver

Kanpur Dehat: Amid investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl student inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi, family members of the arrested bus driver have claimed that "he is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case".

Driver Kuldeep, a resident of Derapur in Kanpur Dehat, and conductor Sandeep, a resident of Ghatampur in Kanpur Nagar, were arrested by police following a preliminary investigation on the basis of the minor girl's statement.

Kuldeep's family has, however, refused to believe that he could have committed such a crime and alleged that he was framed as part of a conspiracy. "My son has been driving buses for the last 15 years or more. Till date, no one in the village has complained about him, nor have there been any complaints about his conduct while on duty. I do not know how long Sandeep, the conductor, has been working with him. Sandeep has framed my son by giving false statements," alleged Kuldeep's mother Shyammurti.

A pall of gloom has descended on Kuldeep's house following his arrest. His wife, Archana, said Kuldeep has been working as a bus driver since long and supporting the education of their son and daughter through his earnings. "Kuldeep regularly drove buses on the Kalpi in Jalaun-Delhi route. He had left home on the morning of August 4 to take the bus to Delhi. The next day, he called us and told that he has been wrongly implicated because of the conductor," Archana recalled.

She said she has no idea what exactly had happened that night but maintained that her husband is innocent.