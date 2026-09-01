Delhi Bus Gang Rape Case: 'My Son Is Innocent, He Was Framed By The Conductor,' Claims Mother Of Arrested Driver
Bus conductor Sandeep has framed my son by giving false statements, alleged driver Kuldeep's mother after he was arrested in a gang rape case.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Kanpur Dehat: Amid investigation into the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl student inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi, family members of the arrested bus driver have claimed that "he is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case".
Driver Kuldeep, a resident of Derapur in Kanpur Dehat, and conductor Sandeep, a resident of Ghatampur in Kanpur Nagar, were arrested by police following a preliminary investigation on the basis of the minor girl's statement.
Kuldeep's family has, however, refused to believe that he could have committed such a crime and alleged that he was framed as part of a conspiracy. "My son has been driving buses for the last 15 years or more. Till date, no one in the village has complained about him, nor have there been any complaints about his conduct while on duty. I do not know how long Sandeep, the conductor, has been working with him. Sandeep has framed my son by giving false statements," alleged Kuldeep's mother Shyammurti.
Minor Girl Gang-Raped Inside Moving Sleeper Bus In Delhi During 47 KM Ride To Kashmere Gate#Delhi #RapeCase #SexualAssault #WomenSafety #LawAndOrder— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) August 31, 2026
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A pall of gloom has descended on Kuldeep's house following his arrest. His wife, Archana, said Kuldeep has been working as a bus driver since long and supporting the education of their son and daughter through his earnings. "Kuldeep regularly drove buses on the Kalpi in Jalaun-Delhi route. He had left home on the morning of August 4 to take the bus to Delhi. The next day, he called us and told that he has been wrongly implicated because of the conductor," Archana recalled.
She said she has no idea what exactly had happened that night but maintained that her husband is innocent.
Seeking justice for Kuldeep, his family members have demanded a fair and thorough investigation into the case.
As per officials, the 16-year-old girl, a resident of Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh and a Class 11 student, was allegedly gang raped inside the sleeper bus while it was being driven for around 47 kilometres in the national capital, after the bus driver and conductor tricked her into offering a ride on a rainy night last month. The incident took place on August 4 and both the accused were arrested within 24 hours.
On the fateful night, after being scolded by her mother over studies, the girl left home without informing any of her family members, intending to visit her cousin in Noida Sector 63. Due to heavy rain and darkness, she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk along the way. She then allegedly signalled to the empty sleeper bus passing by to stop. After the bus stopped, the driver and conductor told her they were heading towards Noida Sector-63; and trusting them, she boarded the bus.
Taking advantage, the accused allegedly gang raped her and threatened her of dire consequences before abandoning her on Ring Road near Kashmere Gate bus terminal late at night, police said after the arrests were made.
Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Lata Gupta has strongly condemned the alleged gang rape of the minor girl and demanded a speedy trial and swift punishment for the accused. Speaking to IANS, DCW chief Lata Gupta said, "The gang rape of a girl on a bus is a heinous crime. The police have arrested the bus driver and conductor. The Commission has sought an action-taken report from the police. The Commission will advocate for a fast-track trial to ensure the harshest punishment for the accused."
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