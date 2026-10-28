ETV Bharat / bharat

Marked Unsafe | Delhi's 321 Collapse Incidents In 6 Months: Who Spots The Danger Before Buildings Fall?

New Delhi: Before rescuers can reach someone trapped beneath a collapsed building rubble, they have to make difficult decisions. Where might the person be? Which slab can be lifted? Will moving a beam bring down more debris? But much before answering these questions, Delhi’s building safety crisis demands an answer: why was the danger not identified before the structure fell?

According to figures provided by the Delhi Fire Service, the capital recorded 321 house-collapse incidents between April 1 and September 30, 2026, more than 53 a month on average. These include buildings and portions of structures coming down, and not every incident caused casualties. But each collapse raises concerns about the condition of the structures people occupy and the supervision of work carried out inside them.

Delhi Fire Service Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik identified departures from approved construction plans as a major concern. “One of the most important reasons behind building collapses is construction that does not follow sanctioned building plans and building bylaws. In several areas, buildings have more floors than permitted, while essential/mandatory structural provisions are overlooked,” he told ETV Bharat.

A building may not look dangerous, but while carrying loads its original structure was never designed to bear, it crumbles down. Additional floors, altered interiors and poorly supervised renovation can increase the strain. The consequences may emerge suddenly, leaving occupants little time to escape.

Infographics for builing collapses in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

When alterations weaken a building

A structure depends on the combined strength of its foundation, columns, beams, slabs and supporting walls. Work that interferes with one of these elements can affect the stability of the whole building.

In Rohini Sector-16, three people died when a building under construction collapsed on July 8. The preliminary account suggests that beams and columns were cut for plumbing work. Heavy rain accompanied the collapse, but the suspected structural alterations raised questions about how the work had been supervised.

Malik explained the danger of placing further demands on an already inadequate structure. “Such buildings may appear normal from outside, but their structural capacity does not meet the prescribed standards. When additional floors increase the load, or alterations and renovation are carried out later, the risk grows,” he added.

The May collapse near Saket Metro station, where six deaths were reported, also brought structural alterations under scrutiny. Part of a commercial building fell onto a canteen below. The incident brought to light unauthorised work, which has become a central concern for some time now.

Building safety, these incidents show, does not end when construction is completed. Later modifications or alterations need proper scrutiny too.

Old structures, heavier burdens

Former MCD executive engineer Jagdish Prasad Verma said Delhi’s problem extends beyond new unauthorised construction. Older buildings, particularly in crowded neighbourhoods, may have undergone repeated additions without an assessment of their ability to support them.

“Delhi has a large number of old buildings whose structures need to be examined against present-day safety requirements. In Old Delhi and densely populated areas, additional construction has taken place over time. Floors are sometimes added to an old building, placing a much greater load on it than its original design was intended to carry,” Verma said.

Rain can aggravate those weaknesses. Water collecting near foundations, changes in surrounding soil and dampness in aging masonry can affect structures already in poor condition.

On August 25, part of an approximately century-old building in Mori Gate’s Kucha Mahotar Khan locality collapsed following heavy rain. Police brought three people out safely. No deaths were reported, but the incident brought to the fore the need to assess old structures before their weaknesses turn into a death trap or similar emergency.

Infographics for builing collapses in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The September 6 collapse in Satya Niketan was far more devastating. Seven people died when a five-storey building operating as boys’ accommodation came down. The tragedy brought student housing and the monitoring of building alterations into sharp focus.

Other incidents exposed risks during renovation and demolition. In Tahirpur, one person died and three were seriously injured when a building collapsed during renovation on September 20. In Jasola, a wall fell on workers during the demolition of a dilapidated building on July 10, killing one and injuring two.

How is the search beneath the debris conducted?

When prevention fails, rescue teams must work against time while ensuring that their actions do not further endanger those trapped.