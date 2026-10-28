Marked Unsafe | Delhi's 321 Collapse Incidents In 6 Months: Who Spots The Danger Before Buildings Fall?
Delhi recorded 321 collapse incidents in six months, exposing risks from unsafe construction, ageing buildings and structural alterations and raising questions about prevention.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST|
Updated : October 28, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Before rescuers can reach someone trapped beneath a collapsed building rubble, they have to make difficult decisions. Where might the person be? Which slab can be lifted? Will moving a beam bring down more debris? But much before answering these questions, Delhi’s building safety crisis demands an answer: why was the danger not identified before the structure fell?
According to figures provided by the Delhi Fire Service, the capital recorded 321 house-collapse incidents between April 1 and September 30, 2026, more than 53 a month on average. These include buildings and portions of structures coming down, and not every incident caused casualties. But each collapse raises concerns about the condition of the structures people occupy and the supervision of work carried out inside them.
Delhi Fire Service Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik identified departures from approved construction plans as a major concern. “One of the most important reasons behind building collapses is construction that does not follow sanctioned building plans and building bylaws. In several areas, buildings have more floors than permitted, while essential/mandatory structural provisions are overlooked,” he told ETV Bharat.
A building may not look dangerous, but while carrying loads its original structure was never designed to bear, it crumbles down. Additional floors, altered interiors and poorly supervised renovation can increase the strain. The consequences may emerge suddenly, leaving occupants little time to escape.
When alterations weaken a building
A structure depends on the combined strength of its foundation, columns, beams, slabs and supporting walls. Work that interferes with one of these elements can affect the stability of the whole building.
In Rohini Sector-16, three people died when a building under construction collapsed on July 8. The preliminary account suggests that beams and columns were cut for plumbing work. Heavy rain accompanied the collapse, but the suspected structural alterations raised questions about how the work had been supervised.
Malik explained the danger of placing further demands on an already inadequate structure. “Such buildings may appear normal from outside, but their structural capacity does not meet the prescribed standards. When additional floors increase the load, or alterations and renovation are carried out later, the risk grows,” he added.
The May collapse near Saket Metro station, where six deaths were reported, also brought structural alterations under scrutiny. Part of a commercial building fell onto a canteen below. The incident brought to light unauthorised work, which has become a central concern for some time now.
Building safety, these incidents show, does not end when construction is completed. Later modifications or alterations need proper scrutiny too.
Old structures, heavier burdens
Former MCD executive engineer Jagdish Prasad Verma said Delhi’s problem extends beyond new unauthorised construction. Older buildings, particularly in crowded neighbourhoods, may have undergone repeated additions without an assessment of their ability to support them.
“Delhi has a large number of old buildings whose structures need to be examined against present-day safety requirements. In Old Delhi and densely populated areas, additional construction has taken place over time. Floors are sometimes added to an old building, placing a much greater load on it than its original design was intended to carry,” Verma said.
Rain can aggravate those weaknesses. Water collecting near foundations, changes in surrounding soil and dampness in aging masonry can affect structures already in poor condition.
On August 25, part of an approximately century-old building in Mori Gate’s Kucha Mahotar Khan locality collapsed following heavy rain. Police brought three people out safely. No deaths were reported, but the incident brought to the fore the need to assess old structures before their weaknesses turn into a death trap or similar emergency.
The September 6 collapse in Satya Niketan was far more devastating. Seven people died when a five-storey building operating as boys’ accommodation came down. The tragedy brought student housing and the monitoring of building alterations into sharp focus.
Other incidents exposed risks during renovation and demolition. In Tahirpur, one person died and three were seriously injured when a building collapsed during renovation on September 20. In Jasola, a wall fell on workers during the demolition of a dilapidated building on July 10, killing one and injuring two.
How is the search beneath the debris conducted?
When prevention fails, rescue teams must work against time while ensuring that their actions do not further endanger those trapped.
"Our team first tries to understand how the building has collapsed and where there may be spaces in the debris in which people could still be alive. The priority is to rescue those who have a chance of survival," Malik said.
Delhi Fire Service says it has three disaster centres, trained personnel and hydraulic, pneumatic, search and survival equipment. Snake-eye cameras help teams look into gaps beneath the debris. Police and municipal personnel assist while the National Disaster Response Force may be called in with specialist equipment.
"If a building collapses in a pancake pattern, with slabs falling one over another, rescue becomes more difficult and time-consuming. In a sideways collapse, the operation may sometimes proceed faster. The challenge is to ensure that removing debris does not cause further harm to those trapped inside,” Malik said.
The care required in these operations makes the case for prevention stronger.
Strengthen where possible, evacuate where necessary
Demolishing every ageing building is neither a practical response nor an adequate building safety policy. A technical assessment must establish whether a structure can be strengthened or presents a danger requiring evacuation.
"Strengthening the foundations and structures of old buildings remains a major challenge in Delhi. Buildings that are extremely dangerous need to be vacated and removed, while those that can technically be strengthened should be considered for retrofitting," Verma suggested.
Delhi’s earthquake risk adds urgency to such assessments. Older buildings need examination for their compliance with relevant structural safety requirements, particularly where later additions have increased their load.
"Old buildings need to be checked for compliance with modern seismic construction standards. If a building is already weak and additional floors have been constructed over it, the risk during an earthquake can increase considerably," Verma said.
Surroundings matter
In many neighbourhoods, narrow lanes make an emergency harder to manage. Fire tenders and rescue vehicles may struggle to reach a collapsed building, delaying assistance at a time when every minute matters.
"In some colonies, the road width shown in the records is different from the actual width available on the ground. Narrow lanes make access difficult for emergency vehicles and can delay rescue operations," Verma said.
He linked the growth of unauthorised colonies to the mismatch between Delhi’s expanding population and the availability of planned housing. Regularisation, he argued, does not automatically resolve the physical shortcomings of a neighbourhood.
"People needed places to live, but planning and the development of residential areas did not keep pace. Unauthorised colonies developed, and several were subsequently regularised. But the shortage of land for roads, drainage, parks, schools and hospitals remained," he said.
Who is answerable before another building collapses?
The action following Satya Niketan included demolitions, sealing, notices and surveys of PG and hostel buildings. Three MCD building department engineers were also suspended over allegations of prima facie negligence and facilitating unauthorised construction.
Such action raises questions that extend beyond an individual tragedy. Who inspected the construction? Were departures from the approved plan recorded? Did anyone assess the effects of additional floors or alterations? If violations continued, why was intervention delayed?
The 321 incidents recorded over six months cannot be addressed through rescue operations and demolition drives alone. Delhi needs structural audits, technically supervised renovation, retrofitting where feasible and timely action where buildings pose an immediate danger. Emergency access and neighbourhood planning must form part of that effort.
As Marked Unsafe concludes, the measure of success must be whether danger is recognised while occupants still have time to leave safely. Every collapse brings rescuers to the rubble. Building safety requires someone to act before there is rubble to search.
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