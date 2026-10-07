ETV Bharat / bharat

Post-Satya Niketan, Another Tragedy In Delhi: Five-storey Building Collapses In New Seemapuri Area

New Delhi: A five-storey building collapsed near the Idgah Fish Market in the New Seemapuri area of Delhi on Wednesday, causing panic in the locality. The Fire Control Room received a call about the collapse at 3:15 pm. Upon receiving the information, a Delhi Fire Service team rushed to the site and initiated relief and rescue operations. Teams from the Delhi Police and the Fire Brigade were present at the scene.

According to available information, people were trapped under the debris. The injured were immediately taken to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. Ambulances were used to transport them. Local residents managed to pull two children out of the rubble and rush them to hospital.

According to the Fire Department, three water tenders (WT) and an Incident Response Team (IRT) were initially dispatched to the site. Station Officer (STO) Manoj Tyagi also requested the presence of a senior officer. Chief Fire Officer A K Malik has provided details regarding the incident. Relief and rescue operations are currently underway, and official confirmation regarding casualties is awaited.

The building was located deep within the lane and had been constructed only last year. The five-storey structure housed shops on the ground floor while the upper four floors were occupied by various families. The building owner and his family also resided there. They too were said to be trapped under the debris.