ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Building Collapse: Govt Orders Citywide Crackdown On Illegal Five-Storey Buildings; LOC Issued Against Owner

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the site during a rescue operation on the second day after a five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi government has gone into full action mode following the collapse of a five-storey building in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday, which has left seven people dead.

The building, known as "Hostel Daze", was being used as a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation and several students were staying there when it collapsed. NDRF, Delhi Police, Fire Service and other agencies continued rescue and search operations, using sniffer dogs to locate anyone possibly trapped under the debris.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revisited the site on Monday morning to review rescue and relief operations, safety arrangements and the administrative investigation. She said there would be no compromise on public safety and that anyone responsible for negligence, irrespective of influence, would not be spared.

FIR, LOC Against Owner; Illegal Five-Storey Buildings To Be Sealed

Police have registered an FIR against building owner Hariram Bansal and others and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Bansal, who remains untraceable. Ten police teams have been formed and are searching multiple locations to trace and apprehend him. They are also examining the building's status and condition before the collapse.

According to police, renovation work was allegedly underway in the basement when the building suddenly collapsed. Gupta has directed that MCD officials and employees found responsible for negligence, oversight or other lapses face immediate and stringent departmental and legal action.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a magisterial probe into the collapse. She has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal five-storey buildings across Delhi. The administration is preparing a list of such structures and sealing action has begun on a war footing.

The government said several buildings exceed permitted heights, violate the Master Plan, and pose risks to residents and nearby residents. Authorities have also been directed to conduct intensive inspections of PGs and commercial buildings in and around Satya Niketan, where large numbers of students and working youth live.

Authorities will check fire-safety standards, illegal basement use, and unauthorised commercial activity. Authorities will seal buildings or PGs found violating safety norms or built contrary to approved plans without delay.

Rescue, Death Toll And Medical Response

The NDRF-led operation continued as multiple agencies cleared debris and searched for survivors. Different updates reported varying numbers of people rescued at different stages: one said five, police later said 11 students, while BJP's RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma said 12 people had been rescued.

Police said six people were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Gupta later said 12 people had been rescued, six had died and the other six were stable. The death toll later rose to seven after one more person succumbed during treatment.

Sharma said there was no exact figure for the number of people inside the PG, with an upper estimate of 13 students and three to four labourers, or around 16-17 people.

"Of these, 12 were rescued. Tragically, six lives could not be saved. Six survived by the grace of God and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital; we expect the entire rescue operation to conclude by this afternoon or, at the latest, by evening," Sharma said.

The AIIMS Trauma Centre received 10 patients. Four were brought dead and one later succumbed to injuries. Three remained admitted, one underwent limb surgery and another was discharged after observation.

A 19-year-old person was brought to Safdarjung Hospital at 3.05 pm with minor injuries and admitted for observation.

Cause Of Collapse Under Examination

Police are examining the building's condition before the collapse. Sharma said it was around 40 years old and repair work was underway in the basement or ground-floor area, possibly due to dampness or alterations.

"It appears that during these alterations, one or two load-bearing walls were disturbed or removed, causing the entire building to collapse. The builder or the property owner caused this major tragedy. If such work were to be undertaken, an engineer should have been engaged to prevent such an incident," Sharma said.

He said strict action was being taken on the Chief Minister's orders and that an arrest had either already been made or was imminent.

The CM said around 80 per cent of the debris had been cleared, with only basement rubble remaining. She said water had accumulated in the basement and combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure, caused the collapse.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said information received so far indicated that the building was 40-50 years old and that work in its basement had triggered the accident.

An adjacent building also came under scrutiny after the collapse, with eyewitnesses reporting that the structure also collapsed and raising concerns about safety in the area.