Delhi Building Collapse: Govt Orders Citywide Crackdown On Illegal Five-Storey Buildings; LOC Issued Against Owner
The tragedy has prompted universities to provide temporary shelter as students question the safety of accommodation in the densely populated locality.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has gone into full action mode following the collapse of a five-storey building in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday, which has left seven people dead.
The building, known as "Hostel Daze", was being used as a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation and several students were staying there when it collapsed. NDRF, Delhi Police, Fire Service and other agencies continued rescue and search operations, using sniffer dogs to locate anyone possibly trapped under the debris.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revisited the site on Monday morning to review rescue and relief operations, safety arrangements and the administrative investigation. She said there would be no compromise on public safety and that anyone responsible for negligence, irrespective of influence, would not be spared.
FIR, LOC Against Owner; Illegal Five-Storey Buildings To Be Sealed
Police have registered an FIR against building owner Hariram Bansal and others and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Bansal, who remains untraceable. Ten police teams have been formed and are searching multiple locations to trace and apprehend him. They are also examining the building's status and condition before the collapse.
According to police, renovation work was allegedly underway in the basement when the building suddenly collapsed. Gupta has directed that MCD officials and employees found responsible for negligence, oversight or other lapses face immediate and stringent departmental and legal action.
The Chief Minister has also ordered a magisterial probe into the collapse. She has ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal five-storey buildings across Delhi. The administration is preparing a list of such structures and sealing action has begun on a war footing.
The government said several buildings exceed permitted heights, violate the Master Plan, and pose risks to residents and nearby residents. Authorities have also been directed to conduct intensive inspections of PGs and commercial buildings in and around Satya Niketan, where large numbers of students and working youth live.
Authorities will check fire-safety standards, illegal basement use, and unauthorised commercial activity. Authorities will seal buildings or PGs found violating safety norms or built contrary to approved plans without delay.
Rescue, Death Toll And Medical Response
The NDRF-led operation continued as multiple agencies cleared debris and searched for survivors. Different updates reported varying numbers of people rescued at different stages: one said five, police later said 11 students, while BJP's RK Puram MLA Anil Sharma said 12 people had been rescued.
Police said six people were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Gupta later said 12 people had been rescued, six had died and the other six were stable. The death toll later rose to seven after one more person succumbed during treatment.
Sharma said there was no exact figure for the number of people inside the PG, with an upper estimate of 13 students and three to four labourers, or around 16-17 people.
"Of these, 12 were rescued. Tragically, six lives could not be saved. Six survived by the grace of God and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital; we expect the entire rescue operation to conclude by this afternoon or, at the latest, by evening," Sharma said.
The AIIMS Trauma Centre received 10 patients. Four were brought dead and one later succumbed to injuries. Three remained admitted, one underwent limb surgery and another was discharged after observation.
A 19-year-old person was brought to Safdarjung Hospital at 3.05 pm with minor injuries and admitted for observation.
Cause Of Collapse Under Examination
Police are examining the building's condition before the collapse. Sharma said it was around 40 years old and repair work was underway in the basement or ground-floor area, possibly due to dampness or alterations.
"It appears that during these alterations, one or two load-bearing walls were disturbed or removed, causing the entire building to collapse. The builder or the property owner caused this major tragedy. If such work were to be undertaken, an engineer should have been engaged to prevent such an incident," Sharma said.
He said strict action was being taken on the Chief Minister's orders and that an arrest had either already been made or was imminent.
The CM said around 80 per cent of the debris had been cleared, with only basement rubble remaining. She said water had accumulated in the basement and combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure, caused the collapse.
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said information received so far indicated that the building was 40-50 years old and that work in its basement had triggered the accident.
An adjacent building also came under scrutiny after the collapse, with eyewitnesses reporting that the structure also collapsed and raising concerns about safety in the area.
Authorities could not demolish it immediately because it was unstable, and they did not yet know the condition beneath the accumulated debris.
He said the NDRF faced a sensitive challenge in clearing debris and checking for casualties without damaging the adjacent structure. Sirsa said he had spoken to the NDRF chief and that the building would definitely be demolished once conditions allowed.
Iron jacks have been installed to support buildings near the collapse site.
Separately, the MCD on September 6 ordered demolition of Property No. 13 in Satya Niketan within three days, citing its "ruinous/dangerous condition" and risk to occupants, residents, visitors, passersby and neighbouring buildings. According to the MCD, the collapsed building was Property No. 14.
The Executive Engineer (Building)-I, South Zone, issued the order under Section 348 read with Section 491 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The owner or occupier has been directed to demolish Property No. 13 within three days of receiving the order. If not complied with, the MCD will demolish it and recover the cost as arrears of tax.
The collapsed structure stood on around 55 square yards. MCD officials said they had not approved any building plan.
The MCD had earlier evacuated tenants from a nearby girls' PG after declaring it dilapidated. The tenants were shifted to a nearby community hall and the civic body planned its demolition.
Structural Audits, Safety Certification Planned
The CM said the Delhi government, in collaboration with the MCD, is formulating a policy mandating periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings used for public activity, including PGs, nursing homes, schools and other facilities.
Under the proposed policy, such buildings will require periodic structural audits and safety certification; otherwise, public activity will not be permitted.
"We will not allow anyone to reside in unsafe PGs. We have arranged accommodation in college hostels for those evacuated from the building, and the government is ensuring their needs are met. We are in contact with the parents of the students affected by this tragedy and are providing them with full support to alleviate their distress," she said.
Gupta had earlier visited the site and met injured people at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
ABVP, NSUI Demand Accountability; AAP Attacks Government
The ABVP and NSUI protested on Monday, demanding accountability and action over the Satya Niketan building collapse.
NSUI president Vinod Jakhar alleged a major failure in the rescue operation, citing inadequate disaster planning, management, equipment and rescue teams. He demanded demolition of private PGs, new government hostels, compensation for victims' families, proper treatment for survivors and strict action against those responsible.
ABVP National Social Media Convenor Prerna Bhardwaj said the organisation had been at the site since Sunday and also protested at the MCD office, demanding the MCD Commissioner's resignation. She said ABVP was seeking accountability and answers on student safety and would remain at the site until the last student was rescued.
AAP leader Sanjeev Jha criticised the Delhi government and MCD, alleging that repeated assurances on building safety had failed to prevent another tragedy. He questioned why officials were not acting on damaged buildings and alleged that safety-related announcements were being used for extortion.
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the absence of Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood from the site and asked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to call him back from Goa. His remarks came after Gupta said all agencies were coordinating the rescue operation.
Other Developments
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory as rescue operations affected routes towards Dhaula Kuan, RTR and Benito Juarez Marg. Commuters were advised to use alternatives and keep the area clear for ambulances and rescue vehicles.
A petition seeking judicial intervention over the collapse and related safety concerns was filed in the Delhi High Court, which assured that it would hear the matter on Monday.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would continue its crackdown on illegal construction and violations of safety norms, while working on stricter measures to prevent unsafe buildings from endangering residents and students.
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