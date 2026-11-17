Delhi Building Collapse: Child Among 2 Killed, Several Feared Trapped In Shahdara
Rescue teams have launched an operation in northeast Delhi as authorities work to locate people believed to be buried beneath the rubble.
A rescue operation is underway after a building collapsed in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area. (IANS)
Published : November 17, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Two people, including a child, were killed after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Shahdara district on Tuesday.
Officials said several people are feared trapped under the debris. The incident occurred in the Jwala Nagar area of Vivek Vihar. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched a rescue and relief operation.
Efforts are underway to locate and rescue those trapped under the debris.
Further details are awaited.
Also Read: