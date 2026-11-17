ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Building Collapse: Child Among 2 Killed, Several Feared Trapped In Shahdara

A rescue operation is underway after a building collapsed in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Two people, including a child, were killed after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Shahdara district on Tuesday.

Officials said several people are feared trapped under the debris. The incident occurred in the Jwala Nagar area of Vivek Vihar. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information and launched a rescue and relief operation.