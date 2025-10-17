ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Braces For Another Smoggy Diwali: Calm Winds, Clear Skies Can Trap Smoke, Particulate Matter

Delhi: As Delhi prepares for its Diwali festivities on October 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory stating Diwali night will be clear with wind speed being extremely low at approximately 5 km/hr. Experts have warned that in this scenario pollutants will be trapped near the surface which could result in plunging air quality into the 'severe' zone and potentially be harmful to the health of residents.

Low Wind Speed Impacts Pollution

Wind speed in the National Capital Region (NCR) is currently under 10 kmph. The IMD forecasts this to go even lower on Diwali night, which would ultimately lessen clarity from smoke and firework emission.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already imposed Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as PM2.5 levels indicate they have entered the “poor” level at above 200. Noida had an AQI above 318, but as the day nears it could enter emergency status, experts warned.

Delhi had an AQI of 233 during the early hours of Thursday morning along with a mild chill with minimum temperature dropping to around 18.2°C. IMD data indicated that both maximum and minimum temperatures were slightly below normal, within ranges typical of transitioning into early winter weather conditions. Experts note that lower temperatures contribute to pollutant accumulation by reducing the atmospheric mixing height, effectively trapping smoke and particulate matter near the ground.

According to IMD predictions, the temperature would not change much before October 19 and calm wind is expected in the early morning hours. While wind speed may briefly increase to 10–15 kmph by the afternoon, expectation is that it will drop again to 5–6 kmph during Diwali night. A combination of calm air, lower temperature and pollutants that linger, could result in a perfect storm for air pollution to surge following the festival.

Fog, Mist, Perfect Pollution Trap