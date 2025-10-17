Delhi Braces For Another Smoggy Diwali: Calm Winds, Clear Skies Can Trap Smoke, Particulate Matter
According to experts many cities in Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh may also experience poor air quality during the Diwali period.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Delhi: As Delhi prepares for its Diwali festivities on October 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory stating Diwali night will be clear with wind speed being extremely low at approximately 5 km/hr. Experts have warned that in this scenario pollutants will be trapped near the surface which could result in plunging air quality into the 'severe' zone and potentially be harmful to the health of residents.
Low Wind Speed Impacts Pollution
Wind speed in the National Capital Region (NCR) is currently under 10 kmph. The IMD forecasts this to go even lower on Diwali night, which would ultimately lessen clarity from smoke and firework emission.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already imposed Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as PM2.5 levels indicate they have entered the “poor” level at above 200. Noida had an AQI above 318, but as the day nears it could enter emergency status, experts warned.
Delhi had an AQI of 233 during the early hours of Thursday morning along with a mild chill with minimum temperature dropping to around 18.2°C. IMD data indicated that both maximum and minimum temperatures were slightly below normal, within ranges typical of transitioning into early winter weather conditions. Experts note that lower temperatures contribute to pollutant accumulation by reducing the atmospheric mixing height, effectively trapping smoke and particulate matter near the ground.
According to IMD predictions, the temperature would not change much before October 19 and calm wind is expected in the early morning hours. While wind speed may briefly increase to 10–15 kmph by the afternoon, expectation is that it will drop again to 5–6 kmph during Diwali night. A combination of calm air, lower temperature and pollutants that linger, could result in a perfect storm for air pollution to surge following the festival.
Fog, Mist, Perfect Pollution Trap
In addition to still winds, presence of mist and shallow fog is expected over the weekend. This type of atmospheric condition will undoubtedly increase the concentration of pollution in the city, resulting in a hazy, smog-filled atmosphere. While Delhi's celebratory lights will be brightening homes and streets, they will likely be shining through a veil of pollution, reminding residents of yet another bout of pollution that will follow the festival.
What Experts Say?
Rajesh Paul, environmental and geospatial analyst told ETV Bharat, “Most of Delhi’s Diwali-night pollution spike comes from local fireworks and vehicles, while stubble burning and industrial fumes from neighbouring states contribute a smaller but significant share, especially when winds are unfavourable. GRAP curbs can soften the peak, but without year-round emission control and better urban planning, Delhi will keep falling into the same post-Diwali pollution trap each winter.”
He further noted that air and clear skies allow pollutants to linger and drift across the NCR. “Cities across Haryana, Punjab, and western Uttar Pradesh may also experience choking air during the Diwali period. Temporary measures such as GRAP just won't help. Region-wide decreases in emissions have proven successful in breaking this annual smog cycle."
Five-year Trends In Delhi's Air Quality During Diwali:
- 2020: Pollution levels lowered significantly as lockdowns due to Covid-19 led to fewer vehicular and industrial emissions. Firecracker use during Diwali still led to pollution spikes in the PM2.5 metric.
- 2021: The worst PM2.5 levels measured during Diwali reached a benchmark of 700 µg/m³ for a pollution event. Experts linked this pollution event to increased use of firecrackers, along with adverse meteorological conditions.
- Reducing Side Effects Over Time: The period 2022-2024 showed limited improvements with air quality levels on Diwali nights. Probably awareness of the issue, more regulation of firecrackers, and perhaps the weather properties prevented pollutants from trapping.
- Still An Issue: However, the PM2.5 pollution levels are still more elevated on Diwali nights than pre-Diwali nights, in other words, firecracker activity is still a substantial contributor to degradation of seasonal air quality, according to environment experts.
While this demonstrates some positive trend in the recent years, the challenges of minimising Diwali-related air pollution still remain.
Priorities For Authorities
- Regulation of Firecracker Use: Greater enforcement of bans on the sale and use of traditional firecrackers.
- Promotion of Green Crackers: Promotion of the use of green crackers, a type of firework with lower emissions.
- Public Awareness Campaigns: Education of the public on the health impacts of air pollution, as well as promoting alternative ways of celebrating.
- Forecasting Weather: Keeping track of meteorological conditions for the purpose of understanding and/or minimising spikes of pollution.
